NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Today for 102 Posts, Direct Link

NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026: The NMDC Steel Limited has invited online applications for the post of Executive Trainee in various disciplines. The recruitment drive aims for a total of 102 posts, including Mechanical, Electrical, Finance, Civil, Chemical and other disciplines. The online application process started on July 22, 2026 and today August 11, 2026 is the last date to apply. Eligible candidates can complete their application through the official website at nsltd.in. The selection process consists of Computer Based Test (CBT), GD and Interview. Those who successfully complete the training will receive starting pay of Rs.60,000 to 1,80,000 and initial Basic Pay will be Rs.60,000 per month.

NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Candidates who meet the relevant eligibility criteria such as educational qualifications and age criteria can apply online through the official NMDC Steel Limited website. The application window will remain active until 11:45 PM on August 11, 2026. Candidates are advised to submit their forms before the closing time to avoid lastminute technical issues. Check the direct link to apply for NMDC Steel ET Trainee Recruitment 2026.