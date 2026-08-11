NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Today for 102 Posts, Direct Link
NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 is underway for 102 Executive Trainee posts across various disciplines. The application process will close today August 11, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official recruitment portal. Candidates must check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, application fee and other important information before submitting their application.
Key Points
- NMDC Steel invites applications for 102 Executive Trainee posts in various disciplines.
- Online applications began July 22, 2026, and close August 11, 2026.
- Selection includes CBT, GD, and Interview; initial pay is Rs.60,000 per month.
NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026: The NMDC Steel Limited has invited online applications for the post of Executive Trainee in various disciplines. The recruitment drive aims for a total of 102 posts, including Mechanical, Electrical, Finance, Civil, Chemical and other disciplines. The online application process started on July 22, 2026 and today August 11, 2026 is the last date to apply. Eligible candidates can complete their application through the official website at nsltd.in. The selection process consists of Computer Based Test (CBT), GD and Interview. Those who successfully complete the training will receive starting pay of Rs.60,000 to 1,80,000 and initial Basic Pay will be Rs.60,000 per month.
NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates who meet the relevant eligibility criteria such as educational qualifications and age criteria can apply online through the official NMDC Steel Limited website. The application window will remain active until 11:45 PM on August 11, 2026. Candidates are advised to submit their forms before the closing time to avoid lastminute technical issues. Check the direct link to apply for NMDC Steel ET Trainee Recruitment 2026.
|
NMDC Steel ET Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
|
NMDC Steel ET Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
NMDC Steel Executive Notification 2026 Highlights
A total of 102 vacancies have been announced for various posts across disciplines. The recruitment is conducted under the notification no 05/2026. Check the highlights related to the recruitment in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Authority
|
NMDC Steel Limited
|
Post
|
Executive Trainee
|
Notification No.
|
05/2026
|
Total Vacancies
|
102
|
Notification Release Date
|
22 July 2026
|
Apply Start Date
|
22 July 2026
|
Apply End Date
|
11 August 2026
|
Official Website
|
nsltd.in
Steps to Apply for NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the online application process-
-
Visit the official NMDC Steel Limited recruitment portal at nmdcetr.formflix.org
-
Click on the Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 application link.
-
Register using the relevant details and complete the application form.
-
Enter personal and educational details.
-
Upload the required documents such as photograph and signature
-
Pay the application fee online.
-
Submit the application form and check all details before final submission.
-
Download and take a printout of the application form for future references.
NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 Vacancies Distribution
Candidates can check the post wise vacancies distribution of the NMDC Steel ET Recruitment 2026 in the table given below-
|
Serial No
|
Posts
|
Total Vacancy
|
1
|
Executive Trainee (Ceramics)
|
3
|
2
|
Executive Trainee (Chemical)
|
4
|
3
|
Executive Trainee (Civil)
|
3
|
4
|
Executive Trainee (Computer & Information Technology)
|
4
|
5
|
Executive Trainee (Electrical)
|
22
|
6
|
Executive Trainee (Finance)
|
7
|
7
|
Executive Trainee (Human Resources)
|
3
|
8
|
Executive Trainee (Instrumentation)
|
2
|
9
|
Executive Trainee (Mechanical)
|
51
|
10
|
Executive Trainee (Metallurgy)
|
3
|
Grand Total
|
102
NMDC Steel Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria & Application Fees
In order to apply for the NMDC Steel ET Recruitment 2026 candidates must have relevant qualification as per the posts across various trades. These details can be checked from the official notification provided in this article. The upper age limit should not exceed 27 years while the age relaxations would be applicable as per the rules and regulation. Application Fee of Rs 500 is applicable across categories.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.