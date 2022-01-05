NPCIL Admit Card for MAPS 2019 Released @npcilcareers.co.in, Download Here

NPCIL Admit Card for MAPS 2019 has been released by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited for the post of Stipendiary Trainees/Technician-B, Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant-B & Scientific Assistant-C.

NPCIL Admit Card for MAPS 2019: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the admit card recruitment to the post of Stipendiary Trainees/Technician-B, Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant-B & Scientific Assistant-C against advertisement number 02/MAPS/HRM/2019. Candidates can download NPCIL MAPS Admit Card from the official website - npcilcareers.co.in.

The official websites reads, “Advt No: 02/MAPS/HRM/2019 - Released Written Test Admit cards for Stipendiary Trainees/Technician-B and Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant-B and Scientific Assistant-C posts”.

The candidates can check their exam date, exam time and centre on their admit card.

The candidates can check their exam date, exam time and centre on their admit card.

How to Download NPCIL Admit Card ?

Visit the official website of NPCIL Career - https://npcilcareers.co.in/ Click on ‘Careers’ Tab Now, click on ‘Click here to view details & Apply Online’ given against ‘Recruitment of Stipendiary Trainees/Technician-B and Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant-B and Scientific Assistant-C at MAPS Site View details(Advt)’ It will redirect you to a new page - npcilcareers.co.in/MAPS2019/candidate/Default.aspx where you need to visit ‘Login’ section Enter your Login ID and Password Download NPCIL Trainee Admit Card

NPCIL had invited online applications to fill its vacancies for the posts of Stipendiary Trainees /Technician-“B” (Group-C) and Stipendiary Trainees/ Scientific Assistant-“B” (Group-B) and Scientific Assistant/C (Safety Supervisor) (Group-B) at Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) till 11 July 2019.