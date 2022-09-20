NTA UGC NET Phase-2 Exam Analysis (September 20): Check Type of Questions Asked Here!

NTA UGC NET Phase-2 Exam Analysis (September 20): The National Testing Agency has concluded the UGC NET examination today, September 20, 2022. The written test had two papers, 1 and 2. The first paper had questions from twelve subjects and was compulsory for all students. However, paper 2 was optional and was chosen by the candidates.
The first shift for paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm and shift 2 for paper 2 was held from 3 pm to 6 pm. As per the students who have appeared in the examination, the level of the questions asked today was overall easy to moderate.
UGC NET phase 2 examination is scheduled to be held from September 20 to 23, 2022. Whereas, phase 3 is going to be held from September 23 to October 14, 2022, in two shifts.
Candidates can check out the UGC NET phase 2 exam analysis to get a real-time review of the questions that are asked in the examination. This is also helpful in doing a quick evaluation of the overall performance on the written test. Candidates who successfully clear the result list get the opportunity to work as JRF or Assistant Professor in different universities.
Let's look at the level of the exam, and topic-wise weightage as per the UGC NET phase 2 exam analysis.
UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern
- The examination is going to be conducted in CBT mode.
- The questions asked in the examination are going to be objective in nature.
- The maximum marks for paper 1 are going to be 100 marks and the second paper will account for 200 marks.
- Each question asked in today’s examination is going to account for 2 marks. There is no mention of negative marking for questions that are marked wrongly.
- Paper 1 is compulsory for all the students whereas paper 2 is going to be based on the subject chosen by the candidates.
|
Sections
|
Maximum questions
|
Maximum marks
|
Duration
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
5
|
10
|
1 hour
|
Research Aptitude
|
5
|
10
|
Reading Comprehension
|
5
|
10
|
Communication
|
5
|
10
|
Reasoning (including Maths)
|
5
|
10
|
Logical Reasoning
|
5
|
10
|
Data Interpretation
|
5
|
10
|
Information & Communication Technology (ICT)
|
5
|
10
|
People & Environment
|
5
|
10
|
Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration
|
5
|
10
|
Total
|
50
|
100
|
Paper II
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
UGC NET 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis
The UGC NET examination was held for a total of twelve subjects for paper 1. Paper 2 had questions from 82 subjects that were opted for by the candidates while filling out the application form. Overall, the students shared that the level of the examination was moderate. The following table section consists of the subject-wise difficulty level and good attempts for the UGC NET exam.
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
9-11
|
Environment
|
Moderate
|
2-3
|
Higher Education
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
2-3
|
Research Aptitude
|
Easy to Moderate
|
7-8
|
Data Interpretation
|
Moderate
|
4-5
|
Maths/Reasoning
|
Moderate
|
3-5
|
Communication
|
Moderate
|
4-5
|
Information Technology
|
Moderate
|
3-4
|
Comprehension
|
Easy to Moderate
|
2-4
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Moderate
|
4-5
UGC NET 2022 Phase-2 Questions Asked
The candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET examination have shared the question asked that was asked for different subjects. One can also check out the solution for the questions asked in the examination.
- The exam was conducted in online mode.
- The language of the question paper was English and Hindi.
- All the questions asked in paper 1 have to be attempted by all the candidates. Whereas, Paper 2 was optional and had questions based on the subject opted by the candidates.
Check out the table below to know about the topics relevant that were asked in the UGC NET paper 1 of the exam held today.
|
Subject Name
|
UGC NET Paper 1 Topics Asked
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
|
Environment
|
|
Higher Education
|
|
Research Aptitude
|
|
Data Interpretation
|
|
Maths/Reasoning
|
|
Communication
|
|
Information Technology
|
|
Comprehension
|
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Now, as the UGC NET 2022 examination is conducted. It is expected that the answer key for all the subjects asked in the written exam shall be released in PDF format. The final result of the exam is going to be drafted on the basis of the marks secured in paper 1 and paper 2 in today’s written examination.
The UGC NET (United Grant Commission National Eligibility Test) is one of the prestigious exams that is conducted to award JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professors in different universities. Candidates aspiring to write the entrance exam in the upcoming days can refer to the exam analysis for upgrading their preparations.