NTA UGC NET Phase-2 Exam Analysis (September 20): Check Type of Questions Asked Here!

NTA UGC NET Phase-2 Exam Analysis (September 20): Know the questions and topic-wise weightage of the UGC NET phase 2 exam. Also, check out the subject-wise good attempts and questions asked in Paper-1 and Paper-2.

NTA UGC NET Phase-2 Exam Analysis (September 20): The National Testing Agency has concluded the UGC NET examination today, September 20, 2022. The written test had two papers, 1 and 2. The first paper had questions from twelve subjects and was compulsory for all students. However, paper 2 was optional and was chosen by the candidates.

The first shift for paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm and shift 2 for paper 2 was held from 3 pm to 6 pm. As per the students who have appeared in the examination, the level of the questions asked today was overall easy to moderate.

UGC NET phase 2 examination is scheduled to be held from September 20 to 23, 2022. Whereas, phase 3 is going to be held from September 23 to October 14, 2022, in two shifts.

Candidates can check out the UGC NET phase 2 exam analysis to get a real-time review of the questions that are asked in the examination. This is also helpful in doing a quick evaluation of the overall performance on the written test. Candidates who successfully clear the result list get the opportunity to work as JRF or Assistant Professor in different universities.

Let's look at the level of the exam, and topic-wise weightage as per the UGC NET phase 2 exam analysis.

UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern

The examination is going to be conducted in CBT mode.

The questions asked in the examination are going to be objective in nature.

The maximum marks for paper 1 are going to be 100 marks and the second paper will account for 200 marks.

Each question asked in today’s examination is going to account for 2 marks. There is no mention of negative marking for questions that are marked wrongly.

Paper 1 is compulsory for all the students whereas paper 2 is going to be based on the subject chosen by the candidates.

Sections Maximum questions Maximum marks Duration Teaching Aptitude 5 10 1 hour Research Aptitude 5 10 Reading Comprehension 5 10 Communication 5 10 Reasoning (including Maths) 5 10 Logical Reasoning 5 10 Data Interpretation 5 10 Information & Communication Technology (ICT) 5 10 People & Environment 5 10 Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration 5 10 Total 50 100 Paper II 100 200 2 hours

UGC NET 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis

The UGC NET examination was held for a total of twelve subjects for paper 1. Paper 2 had questions from 82 subjects that were opted for by the candidates while filling out the application form. Overall, the students shared that the level of the examination was moderate. The following table section consists of the subject-wise difficulty level and good attempts for the UGC NET exam.

Subject Name Difficulty Level Good Attempts Teaching Aptitude Moderate to Difficult 9-11 Environment Moderate 2-3 Higher Education Moderate to Difficult 2-3 Research Aptitude Easy to Moderate 7-8 Data Interpretation Moderate 4-5 Maths/Reasoning Moderate 3-5 Communication Moderate 4-5 Information Technology Moderate 3-4 Comprehension Easy to Moderate 2-4 Logical Reasoning Moderate 4-5

UGC NET 2022 Phase-2 Questions Asked

The candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET examination have shared the question asked that was asked for different subjects. One can also check out the solution for the questions asked in the examination.

The exam was conducted in online mode.

The language of the question paper was English and Hindi.

All the questions asked in paper 1 have to be attempted by all the candidates. Whereas, Paper 2 was optional and had questions based on the subject opted by the candidates.

Check out the table below to know about the topics relevant that were asked in the UGC NET paper 1 of the exam held today.

Subject Name UGC NET Paper 1 Topics Asked Teaching Aptitude Effective Methods of Teaching

Effects of Beating

SWAYAM

CBCS

E-Pathshala

Behaviourism Theory – Skinner

Direct & Indirect Teaching

Traditional Teaching Support System

Evaluation Environment Montreal Protocol

Agenda 21

Air Pollution

Carbon Emission

Energy

COP25

Disaster

SDG

MDG

Biomes

WHO

Montreal Protocol

Green Hydrogen

Kyoto Protocol

Fallacy Higher Education NEP

Swayam

Foundation years - IGNOU, NIRF

AICTE

NIRF

New Education Policy

Institute Based Questions Research Aptitude Montreal Protocol

Green Hydrogen

Kyoto Protocol

Fallacy

SDG

MDG

Biomes

Energy

COP25

Steps of Research

Types of Research

More Assertion-Related Questions

Thesis related Questions

Steps of writing a report

Disaster Data Interpretation Ratio

Percentage

Data Interpretation Maths/Reasoning Percentage

Selling Price & Cost Price

Number Series

Ratio

Average

Profit & Loss

Time & Speed

Letter Series

Codes

Relationships Communication Models of Communication

Barriers to Communication

Cluster Network

Non-verbal Communication

Characteristics of Communication

Mass Media & Society

Classroom Communication Information Technology Virtual Learning

Moodle full form

Memory of Computer

Super Computer

Hierarchy

Wireless Technology

FTP

Conversion of Binary into Decimal

Conversion – Bit & Byte

Abbreviation – WORM

Chronology

Video Conferencing Comprehension Question-based on Reading Comprehension

Passages

Precise Writing Logical Reasoning Venn Diagram

Square of Opposition

Indian Logic

Arguments

Deductive & Inductive Reasoning

Moods & Figures

Analogies

Now, as the UGC NET 2022 examination is conducted. It is expected that the answer key for all the subjects asked in the written exam shall be released in PDF format. The final result of the exam is going to be drafted on the basis of the marks secured in paper 1 and paper 2 in today’s written examination.

The UGC NET (United Grant Commission National Eligibility Test) is one of the prestigious exams that is conducted to award JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professors in different universities. Candidates aspiring to write the entrance exam in the upcoming days can refer to the exam analysis for upgrading their preparations.