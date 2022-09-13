NTA UGC NET 2022 Phase-2 Admit Card: Releasing on 16th September @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET 2022 Admit Card to Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check the step-by-step process of downloading the NTA UGC NET June 2022 & December 2021 Exam Admit Card. Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET Admit Cards from 16 th September 2022 Onwards.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Admit Card to Release on 16th Sep @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Admit Cards for UGC NET June 2022 & December 2021 Phase-2 Exam will be released on 16th September by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2022 Phase-1 Exam was held from 9th to 12th July 2022. Phase-2 is going to be held from 20th to 30th September 2022 in 64 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognized by UGC.

Below are the Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Merged Cycle Important Dates Submission of Online Application Form 30th April to 30th May 2022 Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI 30th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM) Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form 31st May to 1st June 2022 Intimation of Cities of exam centres 13th September 2022 (Phase-2) Downloading of Admit Card from NTA 16th September 2022 (Phase-2) Dates of Examination Phase-1: 9, 11, 12 July 2022 Phase-2: Between 20th to 30th September 2022

UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation & Admit Card Release

National Testing Agency (NTA) informed that the City of the Examination Centre for this Examination will be displayed on 13th September 2022, and the Admit Cards will be displayed on 16th September 2022 to the concerned candidates online.

UGC Chairman earlier informed that the final Phase II examination of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022 involving 64 subjects.

Steps to download UGC NET 2022 Admit Card

NTA will issue Admit Card to the candidates subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Below is the step-by-step process of downloading the NTA UGC NET 2022 Admit Card:

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link ‘View Admit Card’,

Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in..

Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with passport-size photograph affixed to it and one more passport-size photograph to be affixed to the attendance sheet. So candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of examination.

Helpline Number for queries related to UGC NET 2022 Admit Card

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on NTA & UGC NET websites. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

