NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation Phase-2: Releasing tomorrow @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule Released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting Phase 2 of the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor Between 20th to 30th September 2022, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. In this article, we are going to share the exam schedule, Admit Card and City Intimation Links.

UGC NET 2022 Phase-2 Exam Dates (Combined June 2022 & Dec 2021 Exam)

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that “Phase II was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13, and 14 August 2022. However, now the final Phase II examination of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects (including Telugu & Marathi postponed due to the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana having their own examinations on 09 July 2022 and 15 subjects in which the examination could not be conducted at 07 Centres on 9 July 2022 Shift-1 due to technical issues).”

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Merged Cycle Important Dates Submission of Online Application Form 30th April to 30th May 2022 Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI 30th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM) Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form 31st May to 1st June 2022 Intimation of Cities of exam centres 11th September 2022 (Phase-2) Downloading of Admit Card from NTA 16th September 2022 (Phase-2) Direct Download Link Dates of Examination Phase-1: 9, 11, 12 July 2022 Phase-2: Between 20th to 30th September 2022

UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation & Admit Card Release

With reference to the public notice dated 08 August 2022 regarding the scheduling of dates for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase II Examination, it is hereby informed that the City of the Examination Centre for this Examination will be displayed on 13th September 2022, and the Admit Cards will be displayed on 16th September 2022 to the concerned candidates online.

Direct Link to View UGC NET 2022 Exam City Intimation & Admit Card Download

Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UGC NET 2022 Exam (64 Subjects)

UGC NET 2022 Exam will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card in due course, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.