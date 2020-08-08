NTPC GATE Recruitment 2020 GD Interview Schedule for Engineering Executive Trainee Released @ntpc.co.in

NTPC GATE Recruitment GD Interview Schedule 2020: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has released the group discussion and interview schedule for the post of Engineering Executive Trainee posts through GATE – 2020 on official website ntpc.co.in. As per the NTPC EET Notice, the interview shall be held from 10 August 2020 and will continue till 03 September 2020. Let’s have a look for complete NTPC GATE EET GD and and Interview Schedule:
|
Department
|
GD Date
|
Interview Date
|
Electrical
|
10 to 14 August 2020
|
21 August to 03 September 2020
|
Electronics
|
17 and 18 August 2020
|
21 to 26 August 2020
|
Instrumentation
|
19 and 20 August 2020
|
27 August to 01 September 2020
|
Mechanical
|
10 to 19 August 2020
|
14 August to 04 September 2020
The interview will be conducted through Video Conferencing mode. Link for interview will be provided to the candidates through email.
National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has published the recruitment notification for the recruitment of Engineering Executive Trainee through GATE – 2020 in the month of June 2020. Online applications were invited till 06 July 2020.
A total of 100 vacancies are available out of which 30 for Electrical, 45 for Mechanical and 25 for Electronics/ Instrumentation.
