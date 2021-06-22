Nutrition in Plants - Chapter 1: Class 7 Science NCERT Book (PDF)

Chapter 1 (Nutrition in Plants) of Class 7 Science NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Download and prepare for CBSE Class 7 Science exam.

Chapter 1 (Nutrition in Plants) of Class 7 Science NCERT Book (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Download and prepare for CBSE Class 7 Science exam. It is one of the most important chapters of CBSE Class 7 Science NCERT textbook and many important questions are framed from this chapter.

Download PDF - Chapter 1 (Nutrition in Plants) of Class 7 Science NCERT Book

Snapshot from Chapter of Class 7 Science NCERT Textbook: Chapter 1

Important topics of this chapter:

Important topics of this chapter are Autotrophic, Chlorophyll, Heterotrophs, Host, Insectivorous, Nutrient, Nutrition, Parasite, Photosynthesis, Saprotrophs, Saprotrophic, Stomata. Questions from these topics have been frequently asked in various tests conducted by various CBSE Schools.

Important points from the summary of this chapter:

- All organisms require food & utilise it to get energy for the growth & maintenance of their body.

- Autotrophs: Green plants synthesise food for themselves by the process of photosynthesis.

- Plants like Cuscuta are parasites. They take food from the host plant.

- Plants use simple chemical substances like carbon dioxide, mineral water for the synthesis of food.

- Chlorophyll, carbon dioxide, water, & sunlight are the essential

requirements for photosynthesis.

- Complex chemical substances such as carbohydrates are the products of photosynthesis.

- Solar energy is absorbed by the chlorophylls present in leaves/plants.

- Oxygen is produced during photosynthesis.

- Oxygen released in photosynthesis is utilised by living organisms for

their survival.

- Many fungi derive nutrition from dead & decaying matter. They are

saprotrophs.

- A few plants & all animals are dependent on others for their nutrition

& are called heterotrophs.

Download Chapter 1 (Nutrition in Plants) of Class 7 Science NCERT Book