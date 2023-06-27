NVS TGT PGT 2023 Eligibility: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Work Experience

NVS TGT PGT 2023 Eligibility: Check the age limit, relaxation in the upper age limit, educational qualification and work experience required for the NVS TGT PGT 2023 recruitment.

NVS TGT PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023
NVS TGT PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023

NVS TGT PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: This year Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited applications for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and other posts in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas/ HQ/ Regional Offices of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Candidates can apply for these posts ensuring that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification released by NVS. Before applying for the NVS PGT, TGT, and other posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, and educational qualification(s).

NVS Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023

So, let’s look at the eligibility criteria for the Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), and other posts under the NVS 2023 recruitment drive:

Position

Vacancies

Age Limit

Qualification

PGT (Computer Science)

306

40 Yrs

M.Sc./ MCA/ M.Tech (CS) + B.Ed.

PGT (Physical Education)

91

40 Yrs

M.P.Ed.

PGT (Modern Indian Language)

46

40 Yrs

B.Ed, PG(Relevant Discipline)

TGT (Computer Science)

649

35 Yrs

BCA/ B.Sc (CS)/ B.Tech (CS/IT) + B.Ed. + CTET

TGT (Art)

649

35 Yrs

Degree in Fine Arts + B.Ed.

TGT (Physical Education)

1244

35 Yrs

B.P.Ed.

TGT (Music)

649

35 Yrs

Degree in Music

Staff Nurse

649

35 Yrs

B.Sc Nursing

Catering Supervisor

637

35 Yrs

ITI, Degree (Hotel Management)

Office Superintendent

598

 

 

Electrician/ Plumber

598

40 Yrs

ITI

Mess Helper

1297

35 Yrs

10th Pass

Asst Commissioner

50

45 Yrs

B.Ed/ Degree/ PG (Relevant Discipline)

Asst Commissioner (Finance)

02

 

Degree (Relevant Discipline)

Section Officer

30

 

Degree (Relevant Discipline)

Legal Assistant

01

23 - 35 Yrs

Degree (Law)

ASO

55

23 - 33 Yrs

Any degree

Personal Asst

25

 

Degree (Relevant Discipline)

Computer Operator

08

18 - 30 Yrs

BCA/ B.Sc./ B.Tech (CS/ IT)

Stenographer

49

18 - 27 Yrs

12th Pass + Steno

 

NVS TGT PGT AGE LIMIT 2023

The upper age limit to apply for the NVS Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) Posts:

Age Limit for NVS Teacher Recruitment 2023 

Category

Upper Age Limit

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)

Not exceeding 40 years 

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)

Not exceeding 35 years 

The relaxation in upper age limit/maximum upper age for the following categories/ communities is given in the table below subject to submission of requisite certificates:

S. No.

Category

Age Limit Relaxation

1

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe

5 years

2

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

3 years

3

Women (All Category) except for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant & Lower Division Clerk

10 years

4

NVS Employees if applying for the post of PGTs,

TGTs & Miscellaneous Category of Teachers 

No age bar

5

NVS Employees if applying for the post of Assistant

Commissioner, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse,

Catering Assistant, Lower Division Clerk

5 years

6

Candidates with 3 years continuous service in Central Govt. provided the posts are in same or allied cadres

5 years

7

Persons with disabilities (including women)

SC/ST

15 years

OBC

13 years

General

10 years

NVS PGT TGT Educational Qualification 2023

Let’s look at the NVS PGT and TGT essential and desired educational qualifications in detail:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

PGT (Computer Science)

Essential

1. M.Sc. (Computer Science/ IT)/ MCA from recognised University

Or

M. E. or M.Tech (Computer Science/ IT) from recognised University/ Institution

2. B.Ed Degree

PGT (Physical Education)

Male/ Female

Essential

Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed) Degree from a recognised University/ Institution

Desirable

a) Should have represented at least the State at National Level in any of the Sports/ Games recognised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI)/ the concerned federation

b) Experience in recognised institutions as Physical Education Teacher

c) Experience of working in a residential school

PGT (Modern Indian Language)

Essential

a) Master's Degree from a recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the Modern Indian Language concerned

b) B.Ed Degree

c) Proficiency in teaching Hindi/ English

Desirable

a) Experience as TGT (Regional Language) in the recognised institutions in the concerned subject.

b) Experience of working in a residential school

c) Knowledge of computer application

TGT (Computer Science)

Essential

1. Bachelor's Degree in Computer Application (BCA) from a recognised University

Or

Graduation in Computer Science from a recognised University

(provided that the computer science subject must be studied in all years as main subject)
Or

BS/B.Tech (Computer Science/ Information Technology) from a recognised University

2. Passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE, for the purpose.

3. B.Ed Degree

Desirable

1. Experience of working in a residential school

2. Working knowledge of English and Hindi/ other regional language

TGT (Art)

Essential

Degree in Fine Arts/ Crafts from a recognized University (BFA)

Or

B.Ed Degree in Fine Arts from Regional Institute of Education

Desirable

(i) B.Ed Degree

(ii) Working Knowledge of English and Hindi/ other Regional Language

(iii) Experience of working in a residential school

(iv) Working knowledge of computers

TGT (Physical Education)

Male/Female

Essential

Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) Degree from a recognised  Institution

Desirable

i) Represented at least State at National Level in any of the Sports/ Games recognised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI)/ the concerned federation

ii) Working knowledge of English and Hindi/ other regional language

iii) Experience of working in a residential school

iv) Diploma from National Institute of Sports

TGT (Music)

Essential

A Bachelor’s Degree in Music from a recognised University provided that Music subject is studied in all three years of the degree as the main subject.

Desirable

i) Working knowledge of English and Hindi/ other regional language

ii) Experience of working in a residential school

iii) Working knowledge of computers

NVS will take up verification of eligibility conditions with reference to original documents only after the candidates have qualified for interview. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for NVS PGT/TGT/ Miscellaneous Teacher 2023 Exam. 

FAQ

Q1. What is the age limit for NVS PGT Recruitment 2023?

The upper age limit is maximum 40 years for the NVS PGT Recruitment 2023

Q2. What is the age limit for NVS TGT Recruitment 2023?

The upper age limit is maximum 40 years for the NVS TGT Recruitment 2023

Q3. What is the educational qualification required for NVS TGT PGT Recruitment 2023?

For TGT posts, Bachelor's Degree is required and for PGT posts, Master's Degree is required.

