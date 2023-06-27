NVS TGT PGT 2023 Eligibility: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Work Experience

NVS TGT PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: This year Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited applications for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and other posts in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas/ HQ/ Regional Offices of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Candidates can apply for these posts ensuring that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification released by NVS. Before applying for the NVS PGT, TGT, and other posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, and educational qualification(s).
NVS Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023
So, let’s look at the eligibility criteria for the Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), and other posts under the NVS 2023 recruitment drive:
|
Position
|
Vacancies
|
Age Limit
|
Qualification
|
PGT (Computer Science)
|
306
|
40 Yrs
|
M.Sc./ MCA/ M.Tech (CS) + B.Ed.
|
PGT (Physical Education)
|
91
|
40 Yrs
|
M.P.Ed.
|
PGT (Modern Indian Language)
|
46
|
40 Yrs
|
B.Ed, PG(Relevant Discipline)
|
TGT (Computer Science)
|
649
|
35 Yrs
|
BCA/ B.Sc (CS)/ B.Tech (CS/IT) + B.Ed. + CTET
|
TGT (Art)
|
649
|
35 Yrs
|
Degree in Fine Arts + B.Ed.
|
TGT (Physical Education)
|
1244
|
35 Yrs
|
B.P.Ed.
|
TGT (Music)
|
649
|
35 Yrs
|
Degree in Music
|
Staff Nurse
|
649
|
35 Yrs
|
B.Sc Nursing
|
Catering Supervisor
|
637
|
35 Yrs
|
ITI, Degree (Hotel Management)
|
Office Superintendent
|
598
|
|
|
Electrician/ Plumber
|
598
|
40 Yrs
|
ITI
|
Mess Helper
|
1297
|
35 Yrs
|
10th Pass
|
Asst Commissioner
|
50
|
45 Yrs
|
B.Ed/ Degree/ PG (Relevant Discipline)
|
Asst Commissioner (Finance)
|
02
|
|
Degree (Relevant Discipline)
|
Section Officer
|
30
|
|
Degree (Relevant Discipline)
|
Legal Assistant
|
01
|
23 - 35 Yrs
|
Degree (Law)
|
ASO
|
55
|
23 - 33 Yrs
|
Any degree
|
Personal Asst
|
25
|
|
Degree (Relevant Discipline)
|
Computer Operator
|
08
|
18 - 30 Yrs
|
BCA/ B.Sc./ B.Tech (CS/ IT)
|
Stenographer
|
49
|
18 - 27 Yrs
|
12th Pass + Steno
NVS TGT PGT AGE LIMIT 2023
The upper age limit to apply for the NVS Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) Posts:
|
Age Limit for NVS Teacher Recruitment 2023
|
Category
|
Upper Age Limit
|
Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)
|
Not exceeding 40 years
|
Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)
|
Not exceeding 35 years
The relaxation in upper age limit/maximum upper age for the following categories/ communities is given in the table below subject to submission of requisite certificates:
|
S. No.
|
Category
|
Age Limit Relaxation
|
1
|
Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe
|
5 years
|
2
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
3 years
|
3
|
Women (All Category) except for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant & Lower Division Clerk
|
10 years
|
4
|
NVS Employees if applying for the post of PGTs,
TGTs & Miscellaneous Category of Teachers
|
No age bar
|
5
|
NVS Employees if applying for the post of Assistant
Commissioner, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse,
Catering Assistant, Lower Division Clerk
|
5 years
|
6
|
Candidates with 3 years continuous service in Central Govt. provided the posts are in same or allied cadres
|
5 years
|
7
|
Persons with disabilities (including women)
|
SC/ST
|
15 years
|
OBC
|
13 years
|
General
|
10 years
NVS PGT TGT Educational Qualification 2023
Let’s look at the NVS PGT and TGT essential and desired educational qualifications in detail:
|
Post Name
|
Educational Qualification
|
PGT (Computer Science)
|
Essential
1. M.Sc. (Computer Science/ IT)/ MCA from recognised University
Or
M. E. or M.Tech (Computer Science/ IT) from recognised University/ Institution
2. B.Ed Degree
|
PGT (Physical Education)
Male/ Female
|
Essential
Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed) Degree from a recognised University/ Institution
Desirable
a) Should have represented at least the State at National Level in any of the Sports/ Games recognised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI)/ the concerned federation
b) Experience in recognised institutions as Physical Education Teacher
c) Experience of working in a residential school
|
PGT (Modern Indian Language)
|
Essential
a) Master's Degree from a recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the Modern Indian Language concerned
b) B.Ed Degree
c) Proficiency in teaching Hindi/ English
Desirable
a) Experience as TGT (Regional Language) in the recognised institutions in the concerned subject.
b) Experience of working in a residential school
c) Knowledge of computer application
|
TGT (Computer Science)
|
Essential
1. Bachelor's Degree in Computer Application (BCA) from a recognised University
Or
Graduation in Computer Science from a recognised University
(provided that the computer science subject must be studied in all years as main subject)
BS/B.Tech (Computer Science/ Information Technology) from a recognised University
2. Passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE, for the purpose.
3. B.Ed Degree
Desirable
1. Experience of working in a residential school
2. Working knowledge of English and Hindi/ other regional language
|
TGT (Art)
|
Essential
Degree in Fine Arts/ Crafts from a recognized University (BFA)
Or
B.Ed Degree in Fine Arts from Regional Institute of Education
Desirable
(i) B.Ed Degree
(ii) Working Knowledge of English and Hindi/ other Regional Language
(iii) Experience of working in a residential school
(iv) Working knowledge of computers
|
TGT (Physical Education)
Male/Female
|
Essential
Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) Degree from a recognised Institution
Desirable
i) Represented at least State at National Level in any of the Sports/ Games recognised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI)/ the concerned federation
ii) Working knowledge of English and Hindi/ other regional language
iii) Experience of working in a residential school
iv) Diploma from National Institute of Sports
|
TGT (Music)
|
Essential
A Bachelor’s Degree in Music from a recognised University provided that Music subject is studied in all three years of the degree as the main subject.
Desirable
i) Working knowledge of English and Hindi/ other regional language
ii) Experience of working in a residential school
iii) Working knowledge of computers
NVS will take up verification of eligibility conditions with reference to original documents only after the candidates have qualified for interview. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for NVS PGT/TGT/ Miscellaneous Teacher 2023 Exam.