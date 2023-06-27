NVS TGT PGT 2023 Eligibility: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Work Experience

NVS TGT PGT 2023 Eligibility : Check the age limit, relaxation in the upper age limit, educational qualification and work experience required for the NVS TGT PGT 2023 recruitment.

NVS TGT PGT Eligibility Criteria 2023: This year Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited applications for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and other posts in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas/ HQ/ Regional Offices of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Candidates can apply for these posts ensuring that they possess/fulfill all eligibility conditions prescribed in the official notification released by NVS. Before applying for the NVS PGT, TGT, and other posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, and educational qualification(s).

Check UGC Professor of Practice Recruitment 2023, Registration Process, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP

NVS Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023

So, let’s look at the eligibility criteria for the Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), and other posts under the NVS 2023 recruitment drive:

Position Vacancies Age Limit Qualification PGT (Computer Science) 306 40 Yrs M.Sc./ MCA/ M.Tech (CS) + B.Ed. PGT (Physical Education) 91 40 Yrs M.P.Ed. PGT (Modern Indian Language) 46 40 Yrs B.Ed, PG(Relevant Discipline) TGT (Computer Science) 649 35 Yrs BCA/ B.Sc (CS)/ B.Tech (CS/IT) + B.Ed. + CTET TGT (Art) 649 35 Yrs Degree in Fine Arts + B.Ed. TGT (Physical Education) 1244 35 Yrs B.P.Ed. TGT (Music) 649 35 Yrs Degree in Music Staff Nurse 649 35 Yrs B.Sc Nursing Catering Supervisor 637 35 Yrs ITI, Degree (Hotel Management) Office Superintendent 598 Electrician/ Plumber 598 40 Yrs ITI Mess Helper 1297 35 Yrs 10th Pass Asst Commissioner 50 45 Yrs B.Ed/ Degree/ PG (Relevant Discipline) Asst Commissioner (Finance) 02 Degree (Relevant Discipline) Section Officer 30 Degree (Relevant Discipline) Legal Assistant 01 23 - 35 Yrs Degree (Law) ASO 55 23 - 33 Yrs Any degree Personal Asst 25 Degree (Relevant Discipline) Computer Operator 08 18 - 30 Yrs BCA/ B.Sc./ B.Tech (CS/ IT) Stenographer 49 18 - 27 Yrs 12th Pass + Steno

NVS TGT PGT AGE LIMIT 2023

The upper age limit to apply for the NVS Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) Posts:

Age Limit for NVS Teacher Recruitment 2023 Category Upper Age Limit Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) Not exceeding 40 years Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) Not exceeding 35 years

The relaxation in upper age limit/maximum upper age for the following categories/ communities is given in the table below subject to submission of requisite certificates:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 3 Women (All Category) except for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant & Lower Division Clerk 10 years 4 NVS Employees if applying for the post of PGTs, TGTs & Miscellaneous Category of Teachers No age bar 5 NVS Employees if applying for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant, Lower Division Clerk 5 years 6 Candidates with 3 years continuous service in Central Govt. provided the posts are in same or allied cadres 5 years 7 Persons with disabilities (including women) SC/ST 15 years OBC 13 years General 10 years

NVS PGT TGT Educational Qualification 2023

Let’s look at the NVS PGT and TGT essential and desired educational qualifications in detail:

Post Name Educational Qualification PGT (Computer Science) Essential 1. M.Sc. (Computer Science/ IT)/ MCA from recognised University Or M. E. or M.Tech (Computer Science/ IT) from recognised University/ Institution 2. B.Ed Degree PGT (Physical Education) Male/ Female Essential Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed) Degree from a recognised University/ Institution Desirable a) Should have represented at least the State at National Level in any of the Sports/ Games recognised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI)/ the concerned federation b) Experience in recognised institutions as Physical Education Teacher c) Experience of working in a residential school PGT (Modern Indian Language) Essential a) Master's Degree from a recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the Modern Indian Language concerned b) B.Ed Degree c) Proficiency in teaching Hindi/ English Desirable a) Experience as TGT (Regional Language) in the recognised institutions in the concerned subject. b) Experience of working in a residential school c) Knowledge of computer application TGT (Computer Science) Essential 1. Bachelor's Degree in Computer Application (BCA) from a recognised University Or Graduation in Computer Science from a recognised University (provided that the computer science subject must be studied in all years as main subject)

Or BS/B.Tech (Computer Science/ Information Technology) from a recognised University 2. Passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE, for the purpose. 3. B.Ed Degree Desirable 1. Experience of working in a residential school 2. Working knowledge of English and Hindi/ other regional language TGT (Art) Essential Degree in Fine Arts/ Crafts from a recognized University (BFA) Or B.Ed Degree in Fine Arts from Regional Institute of Education Desirable (i) B.Ed Degree (ii) Working Knowledge of English and Hindi/ other Regional Language (iii) Experience of working in a residential school (iv) Working knowledge of computers TGT (Physical Education) Male/Female Essential Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) Degree from a recognised Institution Desirable i) Represented at least State at National Level in any of the Sports/ Games recognised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI)/ the concerned federation ii) Working knowledge of English and Hindi/ other regional language iii) Experience of working in a residential school iv) Diploma from National Institute of Sports TGT (Music) Essential A Bachelor’s Degree in Music from a recognised University provided that Music subject is studied in all three years of the degree as the main subject. Desirable i) Working knowledge of English and Hindi/ other regional language ii) Experience of working in a residential school iii) Working knowledge of computers

NVS will take up verification of eligibility conditions with reference to original documents only after the candidates have qualified for interview. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for NVS PGT/TGT/ Miscellaneous Teacher 2023 Exam.