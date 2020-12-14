NYKS Final Result 2020 Out for Asst, Section Officer & Other Posts @nyks.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

NYKS Final Result 2020: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) has declared the final result for the various posts including Assistant Section Officers, Section Officer, Administrative Assistant and other. All such candidates who have appeared in the Document Verification round for these posts can download theie result from the official website of NYKS - nyks.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), the final result for the posts of Assistant Section Officers, Section Officer, Administrative Assistant and other has been uploaded on its official website.

Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in Online Examinations which was held from 7th to 9th September, 2019. Candidates qualified in the written examination were appeared in the Skill Test held on 16.03.2020.

Finally Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) had conducted the and Document Verification round on 31 August 2020 for those candidates qualified in the skill test. Now all such candidates appeared in the DV round can check their result available on the official website of NYKS. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for NYKS Final Result 2020 for Asst, Section Officer & Other Posts





How to Download: NYKS Final Result 2020 for Asst, Section Officer & Other Posts