Odisha GDS Result 2022 (Released): 3059 Candidates Shortlisted for DV

Odisha GDS Result 2022 has been announced by India Post on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates can download PDF from here.

Odisha GDS Result 2022: Post of India, Chhattisgarh Region has announced the result of the GDS 2022 on its website. All candidates can download Indian Post Result by visiting the India Post GDS Result Link provided in this article. The listed candidates should get their documents verified by the mentioned divisional head before 02 July 2022. The candidate should go along with all the relevant original documents for verification.

After the Document Verification of all the candidates whose roll number is mentioned in the list, the India Post will upload a merit list for selecting the candidates. Along with the result, a cut-off list shall be prepared.

How to Download Odisha GDS Result 2022 ?

In order to download the result, you need to visit the official website of India Post and go to Shortlisted Candidates, given under Candidate's Corner. After that click on your state, ‘Chhattisgarh’. Now, download Chhatisgarh GDS Result PDF. Check the details of all shortlisted candidates for Aska, Balangir, Balasore, Berhampur, BGDivision, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack Cit, Cuttack South, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Kendrapara, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Phulbani, Puri, Rayagada, RMS N Division, Rourkela, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh.

An SMS/email will be sent to the registered mobile number/email address. However, the Department of Posts is not responsible for non-receipt of the SMS/email due to technical reasons.