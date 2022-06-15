India Post GDS Result 2022 (Out) @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Download DV List PDF Here

India Post GDS Result 2022 has been uploaded on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates can download from here.

India Post GDS Result 2022 Download: India Post has, recently, published the lists of candidates selected for the Document Verification Round for Assam and Uttarakhand Regions for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Those who submitted India Post GDS Application Form for these regions can download the India Post Result by visiting the official website i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. However, you can also find the India Post GDS Result Link below:

As per the official website, "Assam & Uttarakhand Circles Shortlisted candidates list for document verification is released"

Indi Post DV Round 2022

Candidates who found their roll number in the list are, now, required to appear for Document Verification. Approx 352 candidates are selected for Uttarakhand Postal Circle while 1138 for Assam Post Circle.

"The listed candidates should get their documents verified by the mentioned divisional head before 30.06.2022. The candidate should go along with all the relevant original documents for verification."

How to Download India Post GDS Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, go to the ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ Tab then ‘Assam’ or ‘Uttarakhand’

Step 3: Download India Post GDS Result PDF

Step 4: Check Division, Registration Number, Name, Gender,r Community, Documents Verification Details of Shortlisted Candidates

Candidates should note that India Post GDS Selection List for Other Postal Regions such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, HP, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, , Maharashtra, North Eastern, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, UP and West Bengal.

A total of 38926 candidates will be recruited as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

India Post had online applications that were invited from 02 May to 05 April 2022 from the 10th Passed Candidates.

Note: SMS/email will be sent to the registered mobile number/email address. However, Department of Posts is not responsible for non receipt of the SMS/email due to technical reasons.