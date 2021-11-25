Oil India Admit Card 2021 for Jr Assistant Out @oil-india.com, Download JA Call Letter Here

Oil India Admit Card 2021 Download: Oil India has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum-Computer Operator) on oil-india.com. Candidates can download Oil India Admit Card from the official website or through Oil India Admit Card Link given below.
Oil India Exam Pattern
- The question paper for Computer Based Test (CBT) will consist of 3 sections: English Language & General Knowledge/Awareness with some questions on Oil India Limited; Reasoning, Arithmetic/Numerical & Mental Ability and Relevant Technical Knowledge in the course curriculum depending on the post.
- There will be multiple choice questions (MCQ) format and will include questions for testing the requisite skills i.e. proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
- There will be no negative marking in the Computer Based Test (CBT).
- The medium of the page will be bilingual i.e. English & Assamese.
- The total duration of the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be 02 (two) hours.
How to Download Oil India Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to official website - oil-india.com
- Click on ‘Career’ to ‘Current Openings’
- Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ given under ‘Download Admit card for the Post Code JAC12021 (Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-WP-B/2021-02 dated 01/07/2021’
- A new window will be opened where you are required to ‘Userman’ and ‘Password’ and click on ‘LogIn’
- Download Oil Indian JA Admit Card 2021
Oil Indian had invited online applications for recruitment of Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator) from 01 July 2021 to 15 August 2021.