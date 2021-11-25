Oil India Admit Card 2021 for Jr Assistant Out @oil-india.com, Download JA Call Letter Here

Oil India Admit Card 2021 has been released for Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum-Computer Operator) on oil-india.com. Check Download Link

Oil India Admit Card 2021 Download: Oil India has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum-Computer Operator) on oil-india.com. Candidates can download Oil India Admit Card from the official website or through Oil India Admit Card Link given below.

The question paper for Computer Based Test (CBT) will consist of 3 sections: English Language & General Knowledge/Awareness with some questions on Oil India Limited; Reasoning, Arithmetic/Numerical & Mental Ability and Relevant Technical Knowledge in the course curriculum depending on the post.

There will be multiple choice questions (MCQ) format and will include questions for testing the requisite skills i.e. proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

There will be no negative marking in the Computer Based Test (CBT).

The medium of the page will be bilingual i.e. English & Assamese.

The total duration of the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be 02 (two) hours.

How to Download Oil India Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - oil-india.com Click on ‘Career’ to ‘Current Openings’ Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ given under ‘Download Admit card for the Post Code JAC12021 (Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-WP-B/2021-02 dated 01/07/2021’ A new window will be opened where you are required to ‘Userman’ and ‘Password’ and click on ‘LogIn’ Download Oil Indian JA Admit Card 2021

Oil Indian had invited online applications for recruitment of Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator) from 01 July 2021 to 15 August 2021.