Oil India Recruitment 2021 for Junior Engineer, Clerk, Assistant Operator and Other Posts, Apply Online @oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India Limited (OIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Operator- I, Assistant Technician, Jr. Assistant, Clerk Cum Operator, Sr. Assistant, Technician-I & Jr. Engineer-I. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through online mode from today onwards. i.e. 21 December 2020.

The online application window will be activated till 20 January 2021. All aspirants can access the online application link by scrolling down. Candidates are advised to check the recruitment notification before applying on any post.

Important Dates:

Last date of receipt of applications: 20 January 2021

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Operator- I- 1 Post

Assistant Technician - 2 Posts

Junior Assistant/Clerk cum operator - 4 Posts

Senior Assistant -1 - 2 Posts

Technician - 1 Post

Junior Engineer - 1 Post

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Operator- I, Assistant Technician - Candidates holding 10 th pass qualification along with ITI Certificate are eligible to apply.

pass qualification along with ITI Certificate are eligible to apply. Junior Assistant/Clerk cum operator - 10+2 in any stream from a recognized board. Candidates with minimum of 6 months of diploma/certificate in computer application and should be fully conversant with MS office.

Senior Assistant -1 - Must be a graduate from a recognized University with Hindi as a major subject as well as English as one of the elective subjects in pass course.

Technician - B.Com Graduate with Accountancy Major from govt recognized University and six months diploma in computer application and should be fully conversant with MS office.

Junior Engineer - 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering from govt. Recognized university.

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 January 201. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Application Fee