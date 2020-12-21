Oil India Recruitment 2021 for Junior Engineer, Clerk, Assistant Operator and Other Posts, Apply Online @oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification @oil-india.com. Check application form, important dates, eligibility criteria, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Dec 21, 2020 15:33 IST
Oil India Recruitment 2021
Oil India Recruitment 2021

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India Limited (OIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Operator- I, Assistant Technician, Jr. Assistant, Clerk Cum Operator, Sr. Assistant, Technician-I & Jr. Engineer-I. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through online mode from today onwards. i.e. 21 December 2020.

The online application window will be activated till 20 January 2021. All aspirants can access the online application link by scrolling down. Candidates are advised to check the recruitment notification before applying on any post.

Important Dates:

  • Last date of receipt of applications: 20 January 2021

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Operator- I- 1 Post
  • Assistant Technician - 2 Posts
  • Junior Assistant/Clerk cum operator - 4 Posts
  • Senior Assistant -1 - 2 Posts
  • Technician - 1 Post
  • Junior Engineer - 1 Post

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant Operator- I, Assistant Technician - Candidates holding 10th pass qualification along with ITI Certificate are eligible to apply.
  • Junior Assistant/Clerk cum operator - 10+2 in any stream from a recognized board. Candidates with minimum of 6 months of diploma/certificate in computer application and should be fully conversant with MS office.
  • Senior Assistant -1 - Must be a graduate from a recognized University with Hindi as a major subject as well as English as one of the elective subjects in pass course.
  • Technician - B.Com Graduate with Accountancy Major from govt recognized University and six months diploma in computer application and should be fully conversant with MS office.
  • Junior Engineer - 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering from govt. Recognized university.

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 January 201. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • SC/ ST/ PWBD/ Ex Serviceman Candidates - No Fee
  • General - Rs.200/-

Job Summary
NotificationOil India Recruitment 2021 for Junior Engineer, Clerk, Assistant Operator and Other Posts, Apply Online @oil-india.com
Notification DateDec 21, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionJan 20, 2021
CityJodhpur
StateRajasthan
CountryIndia
Organization Oil India Limited
Education Qual Diploma Holder, PG Diploma, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Engineering, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next