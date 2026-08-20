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OPSC APP Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 172 Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts, Check Eligibility

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 17:32 IST

OPSC APP Recruitment 2026 Notification has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission on August 20, 2026 for 172 Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP)posts. The online application process will commence from August 28, 2026. The Prelims exam will be conducted on November 1, 2026. Check all details here.

OPSC APP Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 172 Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts, Check Eligibility
OPSC APP Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 172 Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts, Check Eligibility

OPSC APP Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission on August 20, 2026 has released the detailed recruitment notification for Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP)posts. A total of 172 Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in the Odisha State Prosecution Service (Home Department). Out of 172 vacancies, 58 are reserved for women candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 28, 2026 at the official website. The online application process will commence from August 28, 2026.

Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in prelims exam which will be conducted on November 1, 2026.

Aspiring candidates can get all the crucial details regarding the OPSC APP Recruitment 2026 including important dates, eligibility criteria, application process, selection procedure, syllabus, and salary details here.

OPSC APP Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The detailed notification for  Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) posts is available on the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-

OPSC APP Recruitment 2026 Download PDF

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OPSC APP Recruitment 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can submit the online applications via the official OPSC website from August 28, 2026, until the closing date of September 28, 2026, at 5:00 P.M. You can check the detailed schedule for the recruitment drive given below-

OPSC APP Recruitment 2026 Important Dates

Event

Date 

Notification Release Date

August 20, 2026

Online Application Start Date

August 28, 2026

Last Date to Apply

September 28, 2026

Written Examination Date

November 1, 2026

OPSC APP Recruitment 2026 Overview

A total of 172 Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in the Odisha State Prosecution Service (Home Department).  Candidates can check overview of the recruitment drive including number of vacancies, eligibility conditions, syllabus, selection process, exam pattern, and others-

OPSC APP Recruitment 2026 Overview

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name

Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP)

Advt No.

 09 of 2026-27 

Number of Posts

172

Job Location

Written Exam and Viva Voce

Official Website

 www.opsc.gov.in

Educational Qualification: 

Applicants should have a Degree in Law with a minimum of 2 years of active practice as an advocate, and demonstrated proficiency in the Odia language. You can check the detailed eligibility as mentioned in the notification.


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Aug 20, 2026, 17:32 IST

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