OPSC APP Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 172 Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts, Check Eligibility

OPSC APP Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission on August 20, 2026 has released the detailed recruitment notification for Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP)posts. A total of 172 Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in the Odisha State Prosecution Service (Home Department). Out of 172 vacancies, 58 are reserved for women candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 28, 2026 at the official website. The online application process will commence from August 28, 2026.

Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in prelims exam which will be conducted on November 1, 2026.

Aspiring candidates can get all the crucial details regarding the OPSC APP Recruitment 2026 including important dates, eligibility criteria, application process, selection procedure, syllabus, and salary details here.