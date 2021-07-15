OPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 320 Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Application Process

Odisha Public Service Commission has notified for the 320 Associate Professor posts in various Universities in the state. Check application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

OPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission has notified for the 320 Associate Professor posts in different state public universities of Odisha under the Administrative Control of the Higher Education Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from 23 July 2021 to 23 August 2021.

Candidates selected finally for Associate Professor posts will get the scale of pay in Cell-1 of Level 13A of the pay matrix under Odisha Revised Scales of Pay for University Teachers (UGC Scale of Pay) Rule 2019 with usual dearness allowance and other allowance as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha time to time.

Candidates willing to apply for OPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for OPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2021:

Advertisement No.-06 of 2021-2022

Important Date for OPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 23 July 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application:23 August 2021

Vacancy Details for OPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Associate Professor-320 Post

Utkal University-44

Sambalpur University-20

Behrampur University-36

Fakir Mohan University-14

MSCB University-27

Ravenshaw University-52

Rama Devi Women's Uniersity-28

Gangadhar Meher University-22

Rajendra University-36

Kalahandi University-32

Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University-09

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a good academic record, with a Ph.D Degree in the concerned/allied /relevant disciplines.

A Master's Degree with at least 55 % marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed)

A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institution /Industry with a minimum of seven publications in the peer-reviewed of UGC-listed journals and total research score of Seventy five (75)

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Method of Selection:

Selection will be done as per the UGC guidelines.

OPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for OPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for OPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification through the official website of OPSC from 23 July 2021 to 23 August 2021.