OPSC DV Schedule 2021 Released for Insurance Medical Officer Group A Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

OPSC DV Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Document Verification Schedule for the Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist Posts DV round can check the details Schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the Document Verification for the Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist Posts from 18 to 20 January 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified in the written examination for Insurance Medical Officer and Specialist Posts conducted on 20 December 2020 will have to appear for the Document Verification round as per the selection process.

Candidates should note that they will have to appear for the DV round with the hard copy of online application form along with true copies of all certificates/documents as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can check the details DV schedule as per their Roll Number/timing and Team for the said Document Verification round which is available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC DV Schedule 2021 for Insurance Medical Officer Group A Posts



How to Download: OPSC DV Schedule 2021 for Insurance Medical Officer Group A Posts