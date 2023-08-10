Odisha OCS Answer Key 2023 Out: PDF Download Direct Link at opsc.gov.in, Check Cut Off

Odisha OCS Answer Key 2023 : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the Odisha Civil Service Answer key and Cut off marks on its official website. You can download the pdf of marks/cut off marks and other update here.

Odisha OCS Answer Key 2023: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on August 10, 2023 has released the detailed answer key for the prelims exam of Odisha Civil Service-2021 on its official website. The Commission has also released the marks and cut off marks for the Odisha Civil Service exam on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Odisha Civil Service against Advt. No. 25 of 2021-22 can download the answer key from the official website of OPSC-https://www.opsc.gov.in.

The pdf of the answer key and download link of the marks of the selected candidates for the Odisha Civil Service can be accessed on the official website. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link to check your marks.

However, you can download your marks in the Odisha Civil Service prelims exam directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Odisha OCS Answer Key 2023





How to Download Odisha OCS Answer Key 2023?

You can download the pdf of answer key/marks/cut off marks for Odisha Civil Service exam by following these steps:

Go to the official website of the OPSC - opsc.gov.in

Go to the what's new section on the home page.

Click on the link-Notice relating to Cut Off Marks, Answer Key of Preliminary Examination and Marks of Selected Candidates held for Recruitment of Odisha Civil Service-2021 (Advt. No. 25 of 2021-22) View Your Marks in the Examination. The link shall be made active and available from 05.08.2023 to 05.09.2023on the home page.

You will get the pdf of the answer key/marks/cut off marks on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Odisha OCS Answer Key 2023: Update

It is noted that the Commission had conducted the written exam for the Odisha Civil Service on October 16, 2023 across the state. Now the Commission has uploaded the pdf of the answer key for all the test booklet series including A/B/C/D for the subject General Studies on its official website.

Odisha OCS Marks 2023: Check Your Marks

All those candidates who have appeared in the various rounds of the selection process for the Odisha Civil Service-2021 can check their marks through the pdf available on the official website. The Commission has uploaded the pdf of the marks secured by candidates in the written/personality test and also the total marks available on the official website.

Odisha OCS Exam 2023: Check Cut off marks

Candidates can also check the category wise cut off marks for various rounds of selection process for the Odisha Civil Service exam. You can check the Cut off marks/marks secured by the last candidates in OCS-2023 preliminary exam.

The Cut off marks/marks secured by the last candidates in OCS-2023 document verification and personality test round is also available on the official website.