OPSC OJS Prelims Admit Card 2019 Released @opsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

OPSC OJS Prelims Admit Card 2019: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) preliminary exam 2019 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) examination can download the admit card through the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

The Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) preliminary exam 2019 will be conducted on 02 February 2020. All candidates who have to appear in the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) preliminary exam 2019 can download their admit card from the official website. You will have to provide your login credentials on the official website in a bid to download the admit card.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had notified the Odisha Judicial Service 2019 Exam in January 2020 for the recruitment of Civil Judges in the state. A number of candidates with Graduates in Law were applied for the posts.

Also Read

IHM Bhopal Recruitment 2020 for 09 Teaching Associates and Other Vacancies

Under the selection process, the OPSC Judicial Service Exam will be conducted in three parts - Preliminary Written Examination, Main Written Examination and Interview.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). However you can download the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) preliminary exam 2019 admit card also from the direct link given below.



Direct Link for OPSC OJS Prelims Admit Card 2019



How to Download OPSC OJS Prelims Admit Card 2019

Visit the official website i.e. opsc.gov.in.

Click on the link OJS Preliminary Examination-2019 Admit Card.

Enter Registration No., Date of Birth and click on submit button.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and take a printout of it for future reference.

You May Also Read

TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2020 Released @tnpsc.gov.in

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

CCRS Recruitment 2019 for Research Officer Posts, Apply Till February 18

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for latest updates regarding the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) Recruitment. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.