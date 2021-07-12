OPSC Physical Test Hall Ticket 2021 Released for Asst. Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger@opsconline.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Physical Test Hall Ticket 2021 for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Posts on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Check direct link here.

OPSC Physical Test Hall Ticket 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Physical Test Hall Ticket 2021 for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Posts. All such candidates who have qualified for the Physical Test for the Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Posts can download their OPSC Physical Test Hall Ticket 2021 from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the direct link for OPSC Physical Test Hall Ticket 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for Physical Test round for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Posts against Advertisement No-22 of 2018-19 can download their Admit Card from the official website.

In a bid to download OPSC Physical Test Hall Ticket 2021 from the official website, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No and Date Of Birth on its official website.

Candidates can click on the link Download Intimation Letter for Physical Test in connection with Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger (Advt. No. 22 of 2018-19) given on the Home Page. You can check the same also from the direct link given below.



Direct Link to Download: OPSC Physical Test Hall Ticket 2021 for Asst. Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger





How to Download: OPSC Physical Test Hall Ticket 2021 for Asst. Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger