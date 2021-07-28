OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 183 Posts @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online application for 185 Professor Posts in different static public universities under the Administrative Control of the Higher Education Department in the state. Online application process for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification will commence from 25 August 2021 to 24 September 2021.
In a bid to apply for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Ph.D Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for OPSC Professor Posts.
Notification Details for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Advertisement No.-10 of 2021-2022
Important Date for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Opening Date for Submission of Application: 25 August 2021
Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 September 2021
Vacancy Details for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Professor-183
Utkal University-36
Sambalpur University-13
Behrampur University-12
Fakir Mohan University-12
MSCB University-15
Ravenshaw University-26
Rama Devi Women's Uniersity-09
Gangadhar Meher University-19
Rajendra University-18
Kalahandi University-16
Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University-07
Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
- An eminent scholar having Ph.D degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline.
Minimum of 10 research Publications in the peer-reviewed of UGC-listed journals.
A total Research score of 120 as per table given in the table 2 Annexure-II of UGC guidelines-2018
- Minimum ten years of teaching in University and College as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor or
- Research Experience in University/National Level Institution having successfully guided doctoral candidates. or
- An outstanding professional having a Ph.D degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines from any National academic institutions/industry.
- Outstanding research credentials having impressive citation index/patent(process/product)/having significant contribution in concerned/allied/relevant disciplines
- Minimum ten years research experiences in the field.
OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF
You May Read Also
OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 320 Associate Professor Post @opsc.gov.in
Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs
Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates
How to Apply for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for OPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification through the official website of OPSC from 25 August 2021 to 24 September 2021.
|General Knowledge for Exams
|Current Affairs for Exams
|Latest Job Notifications