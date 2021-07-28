Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 183 Posts @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online application for 185 Professor Posts on its official web site. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

Created On: Jul 28, 2021 09:58 IST
OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021
OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021

OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online application for 185 Professor Posts in different static public universities under the Administrative Control of the Higher Education Department in the state. Online application process for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification will commence from 25 August 2021 to 24 September 2021. 
In a bid to apply for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Ph.D Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for OPSC Professor Posts. 

Notification Details for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Advertisement No.-10 of 2021-2022

Important Date for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Opening Date for Submission of Application: 25 August 2021 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 September 2021


Vacancy Details for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Professor-183
Utkal University-36
Sambalpur University-13
Behrampur University-12
Fakir Mohan University-12
MSCB University-15
Ravenshaw  University-26
Rama Devi Women's Uniersity-09
Gangadhar Meher University-19
Rajendra University-18
Kalahandi University-16
Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University-07

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification

  • An eminent scholar having  Ph.D degree in the  concerned/allied/relevant discipline.
    Minimum of 10 research Publications in the peer-reviewed of UGC-listed journals.
    A total Research score of 120 as per table given in the table 2 Annexure-II of UGC guidelines-2018
  • Minimum ten years of teaching in University and College as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor or
  • Research Experience in University/National Level Institution having successfully guided doctoral candidates. or
  • An outstanding professional having a Ph.D degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines from any National academic institutions/industry.
  • Outstanding research credentials having impressive citation index/patent(process/product)/having significant contribution in concerned/allied/relevant disciplines
  • Minimum ten years research experiences in the field. 

OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for OPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification through the official website of OPSC from 25 August 2021 to 24 September 2021.  

