OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 183 Posts @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

What is the process to apply for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for OPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification through the official website of OPSC from 25 August 2021 to 24 September 2021.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021?

Professor-183 Posts Utkal University-36 Sambalpur University-13 Behrampur University-12 Fakir Mohan University-12 MSCB University-15 Ravenshaw University-26 Rama Devi Women's Uniersity-09 Gangadhar Meher University-19 Rajendra University-18 Kalahandi University-16 Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University-07

What are the Important Dates for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021?

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 25 August 2021 Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 September 2021

What is the Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021

An eminent scholar having Ph.D degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline. Minimum of 10 research Publications in the peer-reviewed of UGC-listed journals. A total Research score of 120 as per table given in the table 2 Annexure-II of UGC guidelines-2018 Minimum ten years of teaching in University and College as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor or Research Experience in University/National Level Institution having successfully guided doctoral candidates. or An outstanding professional having a Ph.D degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines from any National academic institutions/industry. Outstanding research credentials having impressive citation index/patent(process/product)/having significant contribution in concerned/allied/relevant disciplines Minimum ten years research experiences in the field.

What are the Jobs in OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021?

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online application for 185 Professor Posts in different static public universities under the Administrative Control of the Higher Education Department in the state.