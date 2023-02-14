OPSC VAS 2023 Admit Card Released: Download Here

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released Written exam Admit Card for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website at- https://www.opsc.gov.in/ Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2022-23 on 22 February 2023. Candidates who have applied for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post can download OPSC VAS Admit Card 2023 from the official website. To download the written exam Admit Card for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, candidates have to provide their PPSAN No. and Date of Birth.

Candidates can download the OPSC VAS Admit Card 2022-23 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC VAS Admit Card 2023 Check Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website of OPSC at- https://www.opsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the What's New section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- "Download Admission Certificate & Instruction to Candidates for the Written Exam for Recruitment of Veterinary Asst Surgeon”

Step 4: On the page opened fill details like PPSAN No. and Date of Birth and download admit card.

Step 5: Download and save the OPSC VAS Admit Card 2023 for future reference.

OPSC VAS 2023 No. of Vacancies

A total of 659 vacancies for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon were notified in the recruitment advertisement.

OPSC VAS 2023 Written Exam Date

The date for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Written Exam is 22 February 2023.

Candidates appearing in the written exam shall note that OPSC will conduct the written exam in two sessions from 09.30 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. and 02.00 P.M. to 04.30 P.M. on 22 February 2023. The Centre for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Written Exam is Cuttack.

As per the exam schedule and pattern provided in the official recruitment notification the exam will be conducted for two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Exam for Paper I- Veterinary Science will be conducted in the morning session whereas Paper II for Animal Science will be conducted in the afternoon session.