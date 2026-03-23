CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Osmania University Result 2026 OUT: Download UG and CBCS Marksheet PDF at osmania.ac.in

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:03 IST

Osmania University Result OUT: Osmania University (OU) has released the semester/annual results of the various UG(CBCS) B.Com, B.A, BBA and B.Sc result for   Sem-IV & VI Regular and Sem I to VI Backlog May 2026 on its official website-osmania.ac.in. Check the direct link and the steps to download the OU result.

Osmania University Result 2026
Osmania University Result 2026

Key Points

  • OU results for UG/PG courses (MBA, BCom, BA, etc.) are out for exams held Nov/Dec 2025.
  • Results are available on osmania.ac.in; students need registration & roll number.
  • MBA 1st Sem results released March 23, 2026; other UG results on March 20, 2026.

OU Result 2026: Osmania University (OU) has released the semester/annual results of the various UG(CBCS) B.Com, B.A, BBA and B.Sc result for   Sem-IV & VI Regular and Sem I to VI Backlog May 2026 on its official website-osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- osmania.ac.in for the exams held in November/December 2025. To check the OU Result, students need to fill in all the required details, like registration number and roll number. Students can also check and download their OU results using the direct link provided below.

OU Results 2026

Osmania University released the odd semester results of various UG and PG programs. Students can check their Osmania University results 2026 on the official website, osmania.ac.in. 

Osmania University Result 2026 

Click here

Steps to Check Osmania University Result 2026.

Candidates can check their odd semester OU results online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the OU result PDF 2026. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the Examination Result segment 

Step 3: Choose the respective course and click on it 

Step 4: Enter the Hall Ticket No and click on “Submit”. 

Step 5: Check the results and download it

Direct Links to Download Osmania University Result PDF

Students can check and download the OU results from the university’s website. Also, we are providing the direct links to download the Osmania University results, so that the students can easily access their results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course

Result Date

Result Link
UG(CBCS) B.Com Sem-IV & VI Regular and Sem I to VI Backlog May 2026 July 23, 2026 Click Here
UG(CBCS) B.A Sem-IV & VI Regular and Sem I to VI Backlog May 2026 July 23, 2026 Click Here
UG(CBCS) BBA Sem-IV & VI Regular and Sem I to VI Backlog May 2026 July 23, 2026 Click Here

UG(CBCS) B.Sc Sem-IV & VI Regular and Sem I to VI Backlog May 2026

July 23, 2026

Click Here

UG(CBCS) B.Sc(Hons) Sem-IV & VI Regular and Sem I to VI Backlog May

 July 23, 2026 Click Here

MBA(CBCS) Ist Sem (Revised) Feb-2026 Results

March 23, 2026

Click here

UG BCom (PGRRCDE) I, II, III Year (Suppl) Non-Internal Dec-2025 Results

March 20, 2026

Click here

UG-BCom (PGRRCDE) I, II, III Year (Suppl) Dec-2025 Results

March 20, 2026

Click here

UG-BBA (PGRRCDE) I, II, III Year (Suppl) Dec-2025 Results

March 20, 2026

Click here

UG-BBA (PGRRCDE) I, II, III Year (Suppl) Non-Internal Dec-2025 Results

March 20, 2026

Click here

UG-BA (PGRRCDE) I, II, III Year (Suppl) Dec-2025 Results

March 20, 2026

Click here

UG-BA (PGRRCDE) I, II, III Year (Suppl)(Non-Internal) Dec-2025 Results

March 20, 2026

Click here

MPharmacy (CBCS) I, II, III,IV Sem Dec-2025 Results

March 19, 2026

Click here

UG (CBCS) BSc (Honours) Sem-III & V (Regular) Examinations Nov-2025 (RV) Results

March 18, 2026

Click here

UG (CBCS) BSc Sem-III & V (Regular) Examinations Nov-2025 (RV) Results

March 18, 2026

Click here

UG (CBCS) BCom Sem-III & V (Regular) Examinations Nov-2025 (RV) Results

March 18, 2026

Click here

UG (CBCS) BBA Sem-III & V (Regular) Examinations Nov-2025 (RV) Results

March 18, 2026

Click here

UG (CBCS) BA Sem-III & V (Regular) Examinations Nov-2025 (RV) Results

March 18, 2026

Click here

Osmania University: Highlights

Osmania University (OU) is situated in Hyderabad, Telangana. It was established in the year 1918 and named after its founder, Nawab Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Osmania University currently offers UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral programs across disciplines.

Osmania University Highlights

University Name

Osmania University

Established

1918

Location

Hyderabad, Telangana

Osmania University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Enter your Blink text here...

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

... Read More
First Published: Mar 23, 2026, 15:24 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News