Osmania University Result 2026 OUT: Download UG and CBCS Marksheet PDF at osmania.ac.in

OU Result 2026: Osmania University (OU) has released the semester/annual results of the various UG(CBCS) B.Com, B.A, BBA and B.Sc result for Sem-IV & VI Regular and Sem I to VI Backlog May 2026 on its official website-osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- osmania.ac.in for the exams held in November/December 2025. To check the OU Result, students need to fill in all the required details, like registration number and roll number. Students can also check and download their OU results using the direct link provided below.

OU Results 2026

Osmania University released the odd semester results of various UG and PG programs. Students can check their Osmania University results 2026 on the official website, osmania.ac.in.