Osmania University Result 2026 OUT: Download UG and CBCS Marksheet PDF at osmania.ac.in
Osmania University Result OUT: Osmania University (OU) has released the semester/annual results of the various UG(CBCS) B.Com, B.A, BBA and B.Sc result for Sem-IV & VI Regular and Sem I to VI Backlog May 2026 on its official website-osmania.ac.in. Check the direct link and the steps to download the OU result.
Key Points
- OU results for UG/PG courses (MBA, BCom, BA, etc.) are out for exams held Nov/Dec 2025.
- Results are available on osmania.ac.in; students need registration & roll number.
- MBA 1st Sem results released March 23, 2026; other UG results on March 20, 2026.
OU Result 2026: Osmania University (OU) has released the semester/annual results of the various UG(CBCS) B.Com, B.A, BBA and B.Sc result for Sem-IV & VI Regular and Sem I to VI Backlog May 2026 on its official website-osmania.ac.in.
Osmania University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- osmania.ac.in for the exams held in November/December 2025. To check the OU Result, students need to fill in all the required details, like registration number and roll number. Students can also check and download their OU results using the direct link provided below.
OU Results 2026
Osmania University released the odd semester results of various UG and PG programs. Students can check their Osmania University results 2026 on the official website, osmania.ac.in.
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Osmania University Result 2026
Steps to Check Osmania University Result 2026.
Candidates can check their odd semester OU results online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the OU result PDF 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - osmania.ac.in
Step 2: Check for the Examination Result segment
Step 3: Choose the respective course and click on it
Step 4: Enter the Hall Ticket No and click on “Submit”.
Step 5: Check the results and download it
Direct Links to Download Osmania University Result PDF
Students can check and download the OU results from the university’s website. Also, we are providing the direct links to download the Osmania University results, so that the students can easily access their results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course
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Result Date
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Result Link
|UG(CBCS) B.Com Sem-IV & VI Regular and Sem I to VI Backlog May 2026
|July 23, 2026
|Click Here
|UG(CBCS) B.A Sem-IV & VI Regular and Sem I to VI Backlog May 2026
|July 23, 2026
|Click Here
|UG(CBCS) BBA Sem-IV & VI Regular and Sem I to VI Backlog May 2026
|July 23, 2026
|Click Here
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UG(CBCS) B.Sc Sem-IV & VI Regular and Sem I to VI Backlog May 2026
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July 23, 2026
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UG(CBCS) B.Sc(Hons) Sem-IV & VI Regular and Sem I to VI Backlog May
|July 23, 2026
|Click Here
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MBA(CBCS) Ist Sem (Revised) Feb-2026 Results
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March 23, 2026
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UG BCom (PGRRCDE) I, II, III Year (Suppl) Non-Internal Dec-2025 Results
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March 20, 2026
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UG-BCom (PGRRCDE) I, II, III Year (Suppl) Dec-2025 Results
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March 20, 2026
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UG-BBA (PGRRCDE) I, II, III Year (Suppl) Dec-2025 Results
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March 20, 2026
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UG-BBA (PGRRCDE) I, II, III Year (Suppl) Non-Internal Dec-2025 Results
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March 20, 2026
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UG-BA (PGRRCDE) I, II, III Year (Suppl) Dec-2025 Results
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March 20, 2026
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UG-BA (PGRRCDE) I, II, III Year (Suppl)(Non-Internal) Dec-2025 Results
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March 20, 2026
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MPharmacy (CBCS) I, II, III,IV Sem Dec-2025 Results
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March 19, 2026
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UG (CBCS) BSc (Honours) Sem-III & V (Regular) Examinations Nov-2025 (RV) Results
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March 18, 2026
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UG (CBCS) BSc Sem-III & V (Regular) Examinations Nov-2025 (RV) Results
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March 18, 2026
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UG (CBCS) BCom Sem-III & V (Regular) Examinations Nov-2025 (RV) Results
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March 18, 2026
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UG (CBCS) BBA Sem-III & V (Regular) Examinations Nov-2025 (RV) Results
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March 18, 2026
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UG (CBCS) BA Sem-III & V (Regular) Examinations Nov-2025 (RV) Results
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March 18, 2026
Osmania University: Highlights
Osmania University (OU) is situated in Hyderabad, Telangana. It was established in the year 1918 and named after its founder, Nawab Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Osmania University currently offers UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral programs across disciplines.
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Osmania University Highlights
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University Name
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Osmania University
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Established
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1918
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Location
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Hyderabad, Telangana
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Osmania University Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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