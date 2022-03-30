OSSC CGL Exam Notification 2022 Released, 233 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 11 April onwards @ossc.gov.in

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

OSSC CGL Exam Notification 2022 has been released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission on ossc.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details. 

Created On: Mar 30, 2022 12:44 IST
OSSC CGL Exam Notification 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts through Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022. Candidates who are willing to appear in the OSSC CGL Exam 2022 this year, can register themselves from 11 April 2022 at ossc.gov.in. The OSSC CGL Online Registration Link will be activated till 22nd April 2022. 

This drive is being done to recruit 233 Vacancies of Group-B Graduate Level posts as "Initial Appointees" under different Offices under the Government of Odisha. Candidates are advised to go through the details given below before registering for the application process. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 11 April 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 22 April 2022
  • Mode of Application: Online 

OSSC CGL Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancies
Inspector of Co-operative Services 127
Auditor of Co-operative Services 71
Auditor (Directorate of Textile) 6
Auditor (Revenue Divisional Commissioner (SD), Berhampur) 1
Inspector of Textiles 28
Total 233 

OSSC CGL Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:  Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from any recognised University. 

OSSC CGL Exam 2022 Age Limit 

Candidates applying for the posts must not be below 21 Years and must not be above 38 years of age. There will be age relaxation for reserved categories as per the government norms.

OSSC CGL Exam 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews. The written test will consist of two papers. i.e. paper 1, and paper 2. 

Official Notification

OSSC CGL Exam 2022  Pattern

Stages of Exam

Type of Exam

Paper

Subject

Duration

No. Of Questions

Total Marks

Remarks

Stage 1

Exam to be conducted through CBRE Mode

Paper 1

Mathematics & Reasoning

1.30 hrs

100

100 Marks

There will be objective type of questions with negatve marking @0.25 for each wrong answer

Paper 2

Composite Paper (Odia, English, GK & Computer Awareness

1 hour

100

100

Total

 

 

 

 

 

200 Marks

 

Stage 2

Certificate Verification

Candidates 1.5 times of the vacancies in order of merit category wise basing on Marks secured in the written examination shall be shortlisted for Certificate verification

How to apply for OSSC CGL Exam 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 12 March to 22 April 2022. After submitting the online applications, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

Steps to apply online:- 

  1. Visit the official website. i.e. ossc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'OSSC CGL Exam 2022 Registration' 
  3. Enter your details and submit the application form along with the application fee.
  4. Download OSSC CGL Application Form and take a printout for future reference. 

OSSC CGL Exam 2022 Application Fee

  • All others - Rs. 200/-
  • Reserved Category (SC/ST/PwD (having Permanent Disability) - Nil 

FAQ

What is the qualification required for OSSC CGL 2022 Exam?

Graduation.

What is the last date of application submission for OSSC CGL 2022 Exam?

22 April 2022.

What is the starting date of application submission for OSSC CGL 2022 Exam?

11 April 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through OSSC CGL 2022 Exam?

233.

