OSSC DV Admit Card 2021 Update: Check Hall Ticket Downloading Date for District Culture Officer Post @ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Bio-Data cum Attestation form/Admit Card Update for the post of District Culture Officer-2019 on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Check details here.

OSSC DV Admit Card 2021 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Bio-Data cum Attestation form for the Document Verification for the post of District Culture Officer-2019. OSSC has also released the Document Verification Admit Card downloading date for the District Culture Officer post.

All such candidates who have qualified for Document Verification round for District Culture Officer-2019 can check the details OSSC DV Admit Card 2021 Update/Bio-Data cum Attestation form available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.i.e.ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the Bio-Data-cum-Attestation Form for the Document Verification round for the District Culture Officer Post scheduled on 29 October 2021. Candidates can download their Bio-Data-cum-Attestation Form and should note that they are required to submit duly filled in with full signature at designated space before the Verification Board with all other requisite certificates/documents in original as per the Admission Letter along with a set of Xerox copy of the same for verification.

Candidates can download their OSSC DV Admit Card 2021 from 25 October 2021 from its official website. Commission will upload the OSSC DV Admit Card 2021 link on its official website under What's New on the Home page. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User ID and Password on its official website.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC DV Admit Card 2021/Bio-Data-cum-Attestation Form Notice





