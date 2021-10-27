OSSC Exam Date 2021 Update: Download List of Exams Scheduled in the Month of November-21@ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the tentative exam date for Mains/Viva Voce/Computer Skill Test scheduled in the month of November 2021on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Exam Date 2021 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the tentative exam schedule for all the major exams including Mains/Viva Voce/Computer Skill Tet scheduled in the month of November 2021. Commission has released the tentative exam scheduled for these major exams including Block Social Security Officer-2017, Industries Promotion Officer-2019, S.I of Excise, Inspector of Textiles, ASO, Junior Stenorapher-2016, S.I. of Police (Handwriting Bureau) and others to be conducted in the month of November 2021.

All such candidates who have to appear in these major Exams under OSSC Recruitment 2021 can check the latest Examination schedule for the Month of November-2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.i.e.-ossc.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Exam Date 2021 for November-21

As per the OSSC Exam Date 2021 released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the Computer Skill Test for the Block Social Security Officer-2017 on 02 November 2021. The Viva Voce test for Industries Promotion Officer 2019 will be held from 08 to 10 November 2 021.

Main written examination for the S.I. of Excise-2019 will be held from 12 to 14 November 2021. Commission will conduct the Inspector of Textile 2017 exam on 17 November 2021.

The Main written exam for Soil Conservation Worker 2019 will be held on 22 November 2021 and for the Junior Stenographer 2016, exam will be conducted on 25 November 2021.

Candidates who are part of various round for Mains/Viva Voce/Computer Skill Tet for these posts including Block Social Security Officer-2017, Industries Promotion Officer-2019, S.I of Excise, Inspector of Textiles, ASO, Junior Stenorapher-2016, S.I. of Police (Handwriting Bureau) and others can check the OSSC Exam Date 2021 Update Scheduled in the Month of November from the official website of OSSC.

How to Download: OSSC Exam Date 2021 for November-21