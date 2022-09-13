OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 (Released) at ossc.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

Odisha SSC has released the admit card for the Group-C Technical posts on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 download Link.

OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Group-C Technical posts under Odisha Government Press on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Group-C Technical posts on 18 September 2022. Candidates qualified for the written exam for the different Group-C Technical posts can download their OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 from the official website-ossc.gov.in.



You can download the OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

In a bid to download the OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including Registered User Name/Mobile Number and Password to the link available on the official website.

You can download the OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022