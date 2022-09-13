OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 (Released) at ossc.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

 Odisha SSC has released the admit card for the Group-C Technical posts on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 download Link.

OSSC Group C Technical Admit Card 2022
OSSC Group C Technical Admit Card 2022

OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Group-C Technical posts under Odisha Government Press on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Group-C Technical posts on 18 September 2022. Candidates qualified for the written exam for the different Group-C Technical posts  can download their OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 from the official website-ossc.gov.in.


You can download the OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022

In a bid to download the OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including  Registered User Name/Mobile Number and Password to the link available on the official website. 

You can download the OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

Steps to Download OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022

  1. Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. www.ossc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on link-Download the Admission Letter for recruitment of different Group-C Technical posts under Odisha Government Press. Advertisement No.4765/OSSC dt.31.12.2019 available on the homepage.
  4. You will be redirected to a new window where you will have to provide your login credential to the link.
  5. You will get the Admit Card in a new window.
  6. Download and save the same for future reference. 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next