OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 (Released) at ossc.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Group-C Technical posts under Odisha Government Press on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Group-C Technical posts on 18 September 2022. Candidates qualified for the written exam for the different Group-C Technical posts can download their OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 from the official website-ossc.gov.in.
You can download the OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.
Direct Link to Download: OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022
In a bid to download the OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including Registered User Name/Mobile Number and Password to the link available on the official website.
You can download the OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.
Steps to Download OSSC Group-C Technical Admit Card 2022
- Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. www.ossc.gov.in.
- Click on the What is New Section available on the home page.
- Click on link-Download the Admission Letter for recruitment of different Group-C Technical posts under Odisha Government Press. Advertisement No.4765/OSSC dt.31.12.2019 available on the homepage.
- You will be redirected to a new window where you will have to provide your login credential to the link.
- You will get the Admit Card in a new window.
- Download and save the same for future reference.