OSSC JEA DV Admit Card 2023 Released for Junior Executive Assistant Posts: Check Download Link

OSSC JEA DV Admit Card 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the certificate verification round for the post of Junior Executive Assistant on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the certificate verification for the post of Junior Executive Assistant on June 12, 2023.

All those candidates qualified for the certificate verification round for Junior Executive Assistant post can download their admit card from the official website of OSSC at -https://www.ossc.gov.in.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC JEA DV Admit Card 2023





OSSC JEA DV Admit Card 2023: Certificate Verification Details

According to the short notice released, the document verification for the post of Junior Executive Assistant against Advt. No.5243/OSSC will be held on June 12, 2023. Commission has uploaded the detailed pdf of the schedule displaying the roll number of candidates, document verification date and time with Board name. Candidates will have to appear as per the schedule and their roll number for the document verification round for the above posts.

OSSC JEA Document Verification 2023: Admit Card Update

The Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the certificate verification round on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials including registered user id/mobile number/email and password to the link. You can retrieve all these credentials from the information provided by you during submission of application.

How To Download: OSSC JEA DV Admit Card 2023