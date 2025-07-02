OSSC Odisha Prelims Result 2025 Out: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the prelims result for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination-2024. The result pdf for the Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical) and Junior MVI posts is available on the official website. All those candidates qualified in prelims exam are able to appear in mains exam round. Selection is based on the performance of candidates in prelims exam held on May 18, 2025 across the state. Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam for Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical) and Junior MVI posts can download the detailed result pdf from the official website of OSSC -https://www.ossc.gov.in. OSSC Odisha Prelims Result 2025 Download The pdf download link for OSSC Odisha Prelims Result 2025 is available on the official website. Alternatively the OSSC Odisha Prelims Result 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below

OSSC Odisha Prelims Result 2025 PDF Download Link OSSC CTS Recruitment 2025 Overview Earlier the OSSC had launched the recruitment drive for Combined Technical Recruitment Examination-2024 for the posts including Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical) and Junior MVIThe detailed information about the recruitment drive for Combined Technical Recruitment Examination-2024 is summarized below. Institution The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Post Name Junior Engineer, Laboratory Assistant, Junior MVI and others Number of Candidates quaified (3761 Exam Date 18.05.2025 Advertisement No. 1233/OSSC Result Status Out Exam Mains Schedule Awaited Official Website https://www.ossc.gov.in/ How to Download OSSC Odisha Prelims Result 2025? All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download the result pdf after following the steps given below.

Step 1 : Visit the official website of The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)- https://www.ossc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination-2024 on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the desired exam result in a new window.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference. OSSC Odisha CTS Prelims Cut Off 2025 The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has also uploaded the category wise cut off marks for Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical) and Junior MVI posts under Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination. Candidates can check the category wise cut off marks i.e. the last selection mark of different categories on the official website. You can check the last selection mark of different categories given on the notification pdf.

OSSC CTS Recruitment 2024 Vacancies Under the recruitment drive for Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination-2024, a total of 380 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of various technical posts including Junior Engineer in different departments. Department-wise vacancy are tabulated below- Junior Engineer Civil under Public Health Department Odisha 365 Junior Engineer Civil under Directorate of Fisheries Odisha 15

OSSC Odisha CTS Prelims Result 2025 What's Next As per the selection process for Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination, all the candidates shortlisted in prelims round will have to appear for mains exam. The date of main written examination will be intimated shortly by the OSSC. The Commission will upload the detailed schedule shortly on the website of the Commission www.ossc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website of the Commission for further updates in this regard.