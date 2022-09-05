OSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022 On 07 Sep at ossc.gov.in, Check Sub Inspector Excise PET Schedule

Odisha SSC has released the short notice regarding the Admit Card/Schedule for Physical Test for the post of Sub Inspector Excise on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check schedule.

OSSC SI PET Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the Admit Card/Schedule for Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test for the post of Sub Inspector Excise-2021 on its official website. Commission will conduct the Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test from 16 September 2022 onwards.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC SI PET Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update





As per the short notice released, OSSC will conducting the Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test for the post of Sub Inspector Excise from 16 to 20 September 2022. Details schedule for the PET is available on the official website.

Candidates qualified for the PET round should note that OSSC will upload the PET Admit Card for the above post on 07 September 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website after providing their login credentials.

How to Download: OSSC SI PET Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update