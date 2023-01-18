OSSC WEO 2022: Welfare Extension Officer 2021 Mains Exam Date and Centre Details

Know here about OSSC WEO 2021 main exam , Welfare Extension Officer 2021 main exam, also check and download pdf notification regarding Main Examination, and know how and when to download admit card.

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released a notification on 17 January 2023 regarding the announcement of Mains exam date of OSSC WEO 2021, Odisha Staff Selection Commission Welfare Extension Officer 2021.

Direct Link to Download the Notification of OSSC WEO 2022

The Preliminary Exam result of OSSC Welfare Extension Officer 2021 was released on 13 January 2023 on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission - https://www.ossc.gov.in/Public/OSSC/Default.aspx

A total of 129 vacancies are there for the Welfare Extension Officer (WEO) exam. Candidates can check their OSSC WEO 2021 preliminary exam result and ensure whether they are eligible to appear for the main examination or not.

OSSC WEO Mains Exam Date and Schedule and Scheme

Candidates who have qualified for Mains Examination must go through the notification and prepare to appear for the main exam. The mains written examination for the qualified and eligible candidates will be conducted at various centers across Bhubaneswar. The main exam dates are 29 January 2023 and 30 January 2023. The main exam will be held both in Question cum Answer Booklet mode and Computer Based Recruitment Examination. The programme of mains exam is given in the table below -

Date of Examination Paper Total Marks Duration Remarks 29 January 2023 English 100 Marks 10 AM to 11.30 AM To be held in Question-cum-Answer booklet form Odia Language 100 Marks 12.15 PM TO 01.45 PM 30 January 2023 (CBR Mode) General Studies 100 Marks 10 AM to 11.30 AM To be held in CBRE mode with negative marking of .25 marks for every wrong answer.

OSSC WEO Mains Admit Card Date

Candidates can download the admission letter or admit card from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission- https://www.ossc.gov.in from 23 January 2023 by using their USER ID and Password

Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly for important updates and read the related notifications carefully.

A total of 2581 candidates are expected to appear for the Mains Examination of OSSC WEO 2022(Welfare Extension Officer).