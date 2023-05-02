OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 For 2753 Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

OSSSC has invited online applications for the 2753 Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) Posts on its official website. Check OSSSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released a recruitment notification for the recruitment of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) 2023 on its official website. A total of 2753 District Cadre Group-C posts of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) are to be filled under the recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 30, 2023.



Candidates selected finally for the posts will get pay scale as 21700-69100, Pay Matrix level-5, Cell-1 as per ORSP-2017.



Notification Details OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Advertisement No. IIE-04/2023-585(C)/OSSSC

Important Date OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Online Registration

Start Date: May 01, 2023

Last Date : May 25, 2023

Submission of Online Application

Start Date: May 01, 2023

Last Date : May 30, 2023

Vacancy Details OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Under this recruitment drive, you have the opportunity to apply for 2753 vacancies of Group-C posts of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female).



Eligibility Criteria OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed +2 in any stream under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or equivalent and,

Passed Health Worker Female (Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery) Training Course conducted by Odisha State and Midwives Board or Passed out from INC (Indian Nursing Council) approved institutions either Govt. or Private.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Age Limit For OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Applying candidates should have aged 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification

OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts after following the steps given below.