OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 For 2753 Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released a recruitment notification for the recruitment of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) 2023 on its official website. A total of 2753 District Cadre Group-C posts of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) are to be filled under the recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 30, 2023.
Candidates selected finally for the posts will get pay scale as 21700-69100, Pay Matrix level-5, Cell-1 as per ORSP-2017.
Notification Details OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Advertisement No. IIE-04/2023-585(C)/OSSSC
Important Date OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Online Registration
Start Date: May 01, 2023
Last Date : May 25, 2023
Submission of Online Application
Start Date: May 01, 2023
Last Date : May 30, 2023
Vacancy Details OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Under this recruitment drive, you have the opportunity to apply for 2753 vacancies of Group-C posts of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female).
Eligibility Criteria OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have passed +2 in any stream under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or equivalent and,
Passed Health Worker Female (Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery) Training Course conducted by Odisha State and Midwives Board or Passed out from INC (Indian Nursing Council) approved institutions either Govt. or Private.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Age Limit For OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Applying candidates should have aged 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.
OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification
OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply OSSSC MHW Recruitment 2023 Notification: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts after following the steps given below.
- Visit to the official website of OSSSC-www.osssc.gov.in
- You will have to click the link “Apply Online” on the homepage.
- Now click on New User and register yourself with your credentials.
- Log in to the portal and fill up the application form.
- You can submit the form and please take a printout of it for future reference.