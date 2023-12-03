Quick Links

OSSSC MPHW Question Paper 2023: Direct Link to Download Answer Key PDF

OSSSC MPHW Question Paper 2023: Get the direct OSSSC MPHW Question Paper PDF download link on this page. Check the Exam pattern, difficulty level, and other details here

By Mohd Salman
Dec 3, 2023, 09:00 IST
OSSSC MPHW Question Paper

OSSSC MPHW Question Paper 2023 is one of the finest study materials to prepare effectively for the exam. Candidates participating in this upcoming exam must download and solve the OSSSC Multi-Purpose Health Worker Question Paper regularly. It helps them understand the exam structure, question weightage, and topics often asked in the exam.  

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the OSSSC MPHW Question Paper on this page. Practise question papers will help them discover their weak points and strengthen their preparation.

OSSSC MPHW Question Paper 2023 PDF

Aspirants should solve unlimited questions from the OSSSC MPHW Question Paper pdf to understand the question paper pattern and types of questions asked over the past years. Also, they should solve the OSSSC MPHW Question Paper to learn from their mistakes, which requires more focus.

 

Based on five years of exam analysis, the question asked in the exam is moderate in nature in the OSSSC Multi-Purpose Health Worker

Thus, the questions are anticipated to be moderately difficult in the forthcoming exam. Hence, solving the OSSSC MPHW Question Paper is crucial to enhancing the preparation.

OSSSC MPHW Question Paper PDF

The OSSSC MPHW question paper provides valuable details about the exam structure, difficulty level, and types of questions usually asked in the exam. Practising OSSSC MPHW question paper will help them identify strong and weak areas and overall time management skills. 

Solving the OSSSC Multi-Purpose Health Worker question paper will also help them understand the paper pattern and weightage of all the sections. Get the direct download link of OSSSC MPHW Question Paper PDF shared below:

Post Name

OSSSC MPHW Question Paper

OSSSC Multi-Purpose Health Worker

Download Here

Benefits of Solving OSSSC MPHW Exam Question 

Candidates should solve OSSSC MPHW Question Paper to track the progress of their preparation level and focus more on improving the weak areas. Here is the list of benefits of practising OSSSC MPHW Question Paper with solutions shared below.

  • Practising OSSSC MPHW question papers will provide insights into the exam structure and boost their question-solving speed and accuracy in the exam.
  • Attempting the OSSSC MPHW Question Paper with Solutions PDF provides valuable information into the topic-wise weightage of questions and weightage for each section.
  • OSSSC MPHW Question Paper will be used to revise the vast syllabus and focus more on the important areas.

How to Attempt OSSSC MPHW Question Paper?

Candidates can follow the steps shared below to solve the OSSSC MPHW Question Paper with ease:

  • Go through all the questions specified in the OSSSC MPHW Question Paper carefully.
  • Place a timer to solve the questions in a real-time environment.
  • Attempt easy questions first and in last solve the difficult ones in the OSSSC MPHW question papers.
  • Once the timer is over, one should compare the answers with the respective answer key to assess their performance and determine their mistakes.

OSSSC MPHW Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should analyse the OSSSC MPHW Question Paper Pattern to get an idea of exam requirements, paper format, and marking scheme prescribed by the officials. A total of 100 questions will be asked in the exam, with a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. Check the latest OSSSC MPHW Question Paper Pattern for the Written Exam as follows.

Papers

Subjects

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

One Paper

Questions on subjects as per syllabus ANM

60

60

Two Hours

Questions based on Practical Skills

25

25

Arithmetic (HSC Standard)

10

10

English (HSC Standard)

5

5

Total

100

100

FAQs

  • How to download OSSSC MPHW Question Paper 2023?
    +
    To download the OSSSC MPHW Question Paper PDF, you can check the official portal or click the OSSSC MPHW questions paper PDF link shared on the page.
  • Is it necessary to practice OSSSC MPHW Question Paper PDF?
    +
    Yes. Solving the OSSSC MPHW Question Paper will help them understand the exam structure and questions asked in the exam.
  • The OSSSC MPHW question paper pdf comprises 100 questions for 100 marks in the exam. The exam duration shall be 2 hours.
    +
    What is the format of OSSSC MPHW Question Paper?

