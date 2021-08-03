OSSSC Recruitment 2021 for 565 Livestock Inspector Posts, Apply Online @osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Livestock Inspector Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Livestock Inspector Group C on official website -osssc.gov.in. OSSSC Livestock Inspector Application Link will be available from 05 August 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 26 August 2021.

A total of 565 vacancies are available under Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department, Government of Odisha.

After selection, the selected candidates will undergo 2 years Livestock Training i.e. theoretical training and practical training. After successful completion of training in followed by exam conducted by OUAT, Bhubneshwar, the pass out candidates will be appointed as Livestock Inspector in respective districts Institution. More details are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Registration –05 August 2021 Last Date of Registration – 26 August 2021

OSSSC Livestock Inspector Vacancy Details

Livestock Inspector Group C – 565 Posts

OSSSC Livestock Inspector Salary:

Pay Band - 1 i.e. Rs. 52,00-20,200+ Grade Pay Rs. 2,000

Monthly Pay - Rs. 9000/-

Eligibility Criteria for OSSSC Livestock Inspector Posts

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must be able to speak, read and write Odia Passed 10th exam with Odia as the medium of exam in non-language subjects Passed Odia as Language Subject in the final exam of Class-VII or above from a School or Educational Institution recognized by the Government of Odisha or Central Government Passed a test in Odia in ME School Standard conducted by the School and Mass Education Department

OSSSC Livestock Inspector Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam Physical Standard Measurement Test

How to Apply for OSSSC Livestock Inspector Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates are required to register for the post by clicking on the button, "Register" on the Home page on official website - osssc.gov .in from from 05 August to 26 August 2021.

Exam Fee:

No Fee