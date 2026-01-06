JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
OSSTET Cut Off 2025: Check Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks for Paper 1 and Paper 2 Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Jan 6, 2026, 16:20 IST

OSSTET Cut Off 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is going to conduct the OSSTET 2025 on 20th January 2026. The candidates who have applied for OSSTET 2025 must have been aware about the OSSTET Cut Off 2025. Check this article to know about the category-wise OSSTET cut off marks and percentage.

OSSTET Cut Off 2025
Key Points

  • OSSTET 2025 exam is scheduled for January 20, 2026, assessing eligibility for teaching.
  • Minimum qualifying marks: 68 for General, 53 for Reserved (out of 150).
  • Qualifying percentage: 45% for General, 35% for Reserved categories.

OSSTET Cut Off 2025: The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2025 is scheduled to be held on 20th January 2026. The OSSTET Cut Off 2025 is pre-defined in the official notification as the OSSTET exam is a qualifying test to analyse the eligibility of the candidates to teach Classes 9-12 in schools across the state. The OSSTET cut off marks are the minimum scores the candidates are required to obtain in order to be considered qualified. This page provides the OSSTET cutoff marks along with steps to check, category-wise marks, and other related information.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) conducts the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) to assess the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in secondary schools across the state. OSSTET consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates are required to secure the minimum qualifying marks as prescribed by the Board to obtain the OSSTET eligibility certificate.

Odisha Secondary TET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025

The OSSTET minimum qualifying marks are the marks that the candidates have to secure mandatorily in order to be declared eligible for the OSSTET Certificate. The marks are given out of a total 150 marks. Each paper (Paper 1 and Paper 2) has the minimum qualifying marks. Candidates must score equal to or higher than these marks to qualify the exam and receive the eligibility certificate.

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (Out of 150)

Unreserved (General)

68 Marks

Reserved (SC/ST/PH/SEBC)

53 Marks

OSSTET Minimum Qualifying Percentage 2025

Candidates appearing for the OSSTET 2025 must also know that the OSSTET minimum qualifying marks are also indicated in terms of percentage. Candidates should also be aware of the qualifying percentage requirement as it indicates the performance level needed to be declared qualified in the Odisha TET exam:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Percentage

Unreserved (General)

45%

Reserved (SC/ST/PH/SEBC)

35%

How to Check OSSTET Cut Off 2025

The OSSTET Cut Off marks are released along with the OSSTET Official Notification on the official BSE Odisha website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the OSSTET Cut off 2025:

  • Visit the official BSE Odisha website- www.bseodisha.ac.in.

  • Look for the OSSTET 2025 link on the homepage and click on it.

  • Download the notification. Open the PDF and press Ctrl+F and search for OSSTET Qualifying Marks.

  • Check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks in the PDF.

Factors Affecting OSSTET Cut Off 2025

While OSSTET cut off is mostly pre-determined qualifying percentage set by the Board, several factors may indirectly influence trends or preparation focus:

  • Number of candidates appeared for the exam

  • Difficulty level of the question paper

  • Overall performance of candidates

  • Category-wise reservation policies

These factors are generally considered in broader cut off and eligibility discussions, though the OSSTET qualifying marks themselves remain fixed as per official norms.

OSSTET Syllabus 2025

OSSTET Previous Year Question Papers


