OSSTET Cut Off 2025: Check Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks for Paper 1 and Paper 2 Here

OSSTET Cut Off 2025: The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2025 is scheduled to be held on 20th January 2026. The OSSTET Cut Off 2025 is pre-defined in the official notification as the OSSTET exam is a qualifying test to analyse the eligibility of the candidates to teach Classes 9-12 in schools across the state. The OSSTET cut off marks are the minimum scores the candidates are required to obtain in order to be considered qualified. This page provides the OSSTET cutoff marks along with steps to check, category-wise marks, and other related information. OSSTET Cut Off 2025 The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) conducts the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) to assess the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in secondary schools across the state. OSSTET consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates are required to secure the minimum qualifying marks as prescribed by the Board to obtain the OSSTET eligibility certificate.

Odisha Secondary TET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025 The OSSTET minimum qualifying marks are the marks that the candidates have to secure mandatorily in order to be declared eligible for the OSSTET Certificate. The marks are given out of a total 150 marks. Each paper (Paper 1 and Paper 2) has the minimum qualifying marks. Candidates must score equal to or higher than these marks to qualify the exam and receive the eligibility certificate. Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (Out of 150) Unreserved (General) 68 Marks Reserved (SC/ST/PH/SEBC) 53 Marks OSSTET Minimum Qualifying Percentage 2025 Candidates appearing for the OSSTET 2025 must also know that the OSSTET minimum qualifying marks are also indicated in terms of percentage. Candidates should also be aware of the qualifying percentage requirement as it indicates the performance level needed to be declared qualified in the Odisha TET exam:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Unreserved (General) 45% Reserved (SC/ST/PH/SEBC) 35% How to Check OSSTET Cut Off 2025 The OSSTET Cut Off marks are released along with the OSSTET Official Notification on the official BSE Odisha website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the OSSTET Cut off 2025: Visit the official BSE Odisha website- www.bseodisha.ac.in.

Look for the OSSTET 2025 link on the homepage and click on it.

Download the notification. Open the PDF and press Ctrl+F and search for OSSTET Qualifying Marks .

Check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks in the PDF. Factors Affecting OSSTET Cut Off 2025 While OSSTET cut off is mostly pre-determined qualifying percentage set by the Board, several factors may indirectly influence trends or preparation focus: