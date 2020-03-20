Parliament Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Internship under Rajya Sabha Student Research and Study Scheme (RSRS)

Parliament Recruitment 2020: Rajya Sabha Secretariat has invited applications for Rajya Sabha Student Engagement Internships. All such students who are pursuing graduation or post graduation courses in any discipline have an opportunity to acquaint themselves with the working of Indian Parliament, especially Rajya Sabha. The applications for RajyaSabha Internship Recruitment 2020 will be filled up till 31 March 2020.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application: 31 March 2020

Parliament Internship 2020 under RSRS Vacancy Details

Graduates - 5 Posts

Post Graduates - 5 Posts

Parliament Internship 2020 under RSRS Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates persuing Graduation or Post Graduation will be able to apply for internship programme during summer vacation.

Parliament Internship 2020 under RSRS Stipend: Rs. 10,000/- Per Month

Parliament Internship 2020 under RSRS Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Parliament Internship 2020 under RSRS by sending applications to the Shri S. D. Nautiyal, Joint Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Room No. 517, 5th Floor, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi - 110001 or by sending applications to email at rssei.rsrs@sansad.nic.in on or before 31 March 2020.

Official Notification PDF

Official Website

Latest Government Jobs:

ISRO SAC Recruitment 2020: 55 Vacancies for Technical Assistant, Scientist/Engineer, Technician B Posts

DDA Recruitment 2020:629 Vacancies to be filled for Steno, Mali, SO and Other Posts, Online Application Begins on Mon

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020 for 1760 Clerk, Junior Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant Posts, Apply @hcraj.nic.in

HAL Recruitment 2020 for PRT, TGT Posts @hal-india.co.in, Check Official Notification

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Recruitment 2020, Apply for Programmer Posts