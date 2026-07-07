PDUSU Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Shekhawati University Even Semester UG and PG Hall Ticket PDF at shekhauni.ac.in

PDUSU UG Admit Card 2026: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (PDUSU) has released the even semester admit card for the exams starting from July 8, 2026. The PDUSU admit card has been released online on the official website of the university, shekhauni.ac.in. The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya University admit card is now available to download for the 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters for Undergraduate (UG) courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BBA and BCA and for the 2nd and 4th semesters for Postgraduate (PG) courses like MA, MSc and MCom. All the students who are going to appear in the even-semester exam 2026 should check and download their PDUSU admit cards using the direct link provided below. To download the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Admit Cards students need to enter their exam form number/roll number.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University UG Admit Card 2026

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (PDUSU) released the PDUSU admit cards for the even semester exams. The students can check their admit cards on the official website- shekhauni.ac.in

PDUSU UG Admit Card 2026 Click here PDUSU UG Exam Date Sheet 2026 Check here

Steps to Download Shekhawati University Admit Cards

Candidates can check their PDUSU even semester admit card for various UG, PG and other courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University admit card 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- shekhauniexam.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card 2026 download link.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Download UG Admit Card’ link