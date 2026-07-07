PDUSU Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Shekhawati University Even Semester UG and PG Hall Ticket PDF at shekhauni.ac.in
Shekhawati University Admit Card 2026: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University has released the even semester admit cards for various UG and PG courses. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the PDUSU admit card 2026.
Key Points
- PDUSU released even semester admit cards online for 2026 exams.
- Exams for UG & PG courses are scheduled to begin on July 8, 2026.
- Admit cards are for UG (2nd, 4th, 6th) & PG (2nd, 4th) semesters.
PDUSU UG Admit Card 2026: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (PDUSU) has released the even semester admit card for the exams starting from July 8, 2026. The PDUSU admit card has been released online on the official website of the university, shekhauni.ac.in. The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya University admit card is now available to download for the 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters for Undergraduate (UG) courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BBA and BCA and for the 2nd and 4th semesters for Postgraduate (PG) courses like MA, MSc and MCom. All the students who are going to appear in the even-semester exam 2026 should check and download their PDUSU admit cards using the direct link provided below. To download the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Admit Cards students need to enter their exam form number/roll number.
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University UG Admit Card 2026
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (PDUSU) released the PDUSU admit cards for the even semester exams. The students can check their admit cards on the official website- shekhauni.ac.in
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PDUSU UG Admit Card 2026
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PDUSU UG Exam Date Sheet 2026
Steps to Download Shekhawati University Admit Cards
Candidates can check their PDUSU even semester admit card for various UG, PG and other courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University admit card 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- shekhauniexam.in
Step 2: Click on the admit card 2026 download link.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Download UG Admit Card’ link
Step 4: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Show Admit Card’.
Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and print the admit card PDF.
Details Mentioned on PDUSU Hall Ticket
The PDUSU admit card 2026 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. After downloading your PDUSU admit card, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately for a timely correction. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.
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Name of the Candidates
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Examination Name
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Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature of Candidate
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Roll Number
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Father Name
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Examination Centre
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Examination Date and Time
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Gender
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University: Highlights
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, formerly Shekhawati University, is situated in Sikar, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2012 and renamed in 2014 as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
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Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Highlights
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University Name
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Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University
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Established
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2012
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Location
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Sikar, Rajasthan
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PDUSU Admit Card Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UG and PGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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