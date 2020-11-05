PGIMER Security Guard Exam 2020: Last Date to Select Choice Exam Centers Extended @pgimer.edu.in, Check Details

PGIMER Security Guard Exam 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has decided to extend the last date to select the choice exam center for the posts of Security Guard Grade-II on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the CBT for Security Guard Grade-II Posts exam can check extension of date notification available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

According to the short notification released by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the online window for option from the candidate’s preference of the examination city for the computer based test (CBT) for the posts of Security Guard Grade-II has now been extended upto 08.11.2020.

Notification further says, "All concerned candidates who have not updated their application form so far are directed to visit at www.pgimer.edu.in or at the linkhttps://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2650/68344/login.html and log in by entering the user ID/application number and password sent to them through SMS/e-mail and update the application form by selecting preference cities for the online CBT."

Candidates can check the short notification regarding the process to update their application form available on the official website of PGIMER. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for PGIMER Security Guard Exam 2020: Choice Exam Centers Extension Notice





How to Download: PGIMER Security Guard Exam 2020: Choice Exam Centers Extension Notice