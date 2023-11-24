PHD Maharashtra Admit Card 2023: Download DHS Arogya Vibhag Group C & D Hall Ticket at arogya.maharashtra.gov.in

PHD Maharashtra Admit Card 2023: Check Direct Link to Download Arogya Vibhag Group C & D Hall Ticket at arogya.maharashtra.gov.in

PHD Maharashtra Admit Card 2023: Public Health Department, Arogya Vibhag, Maharashtra is conducting the exam for Group C and Group D Posts held from 30th November 2023 to 12th December. The admit card for the same will be released on the website arogya.maharashtra.gov.in Candidates can download Arogya Vibhag Admit Card from the official website, once released.

PHD Maharashtra Admit Card Link

The candidates can log in to the provided link and check the details related to their admit card. The admit card will be available shortly.

How to Download Arogya Vibhag Group D Admit Card ?

Step 1: Go to the official website - arogya.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'APPLY HERE FOR GROUP D - Click here for New Registration/Login'

Step 3: A new window will be opened where you are required to click on ‘New Registration/Login'

Step 4: Enter your username and password and captcha

Step 5: Download Arogya Vibhag Group D Hall Ticket