PMC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1105 Pune Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Other Posts

PMC Recruitment 2020: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer, Junior Nurse, Health Inspector, Inspector, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician, Laboratory Assistant, ECG Technician, Assistant Hospital, Nurse and Nursing Orderly. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by email on or before 20 May 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 20 May 2020

Pune Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 1105 Posts

Medical Officer Category 2 - 200

Ayurvedic Medical Officer Category 2 - 100

Health Inspector - 50

Inspector - 50

Junior Nurse - 150

Staff Nurse - 150

Pharmacist - 25

Laboratory Technician - 50

Laboratory Assistant - 50

ECG Technician - 30

Assistant Hospital -50

Aaya -100

Nursing Orderly - 100

Eligibility Criteria for Nurse, MO and Other Posts

Medical Officer Category 2 - MBBS

Ayurvedic Medical Officer Category 2 - BAMS

Inspector - SSC and Certficate

Junior Nurse - HSC in Science and GNM

Staff Nurse - ANM

Pharmacist - 12th in Science with D. Pharma / B. Pharma

Laboratory Technician - Graduate in Science and DMLT

Assistant Hospital - 10th class passed

Aaya -8th class passed

Nursing Orderly - 10th class passed

For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below

Age Limit:

38 Years to 43 Years

Salary:

Medical Officer - Rs.60000

Ayurvedic Medical Officer - Rs.40000

Health Inspector - Rs.22349

Inspector - Rs.22349

Junior Nurse, Staff Nurse - Rs.19,250

Pharmacist - Rs.22349

Laboratory Technician - Rs.22349

Laboratory Assistant Rs.18,250

ECG Technician - Rs.22349

Assistant Hospital - Rs.18,250

Aaya - Rs.16,250

Nursing Orderly - Rs.16,250

How to Apply for Pune Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?



The Eligible candidates apply can send the application by email to mohcontract@punecorporation.org on or before 20 May 2020

Pune Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification PDF

