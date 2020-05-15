PMC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1105 Pune Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Other Posts

PMC Recruitment 2020: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer, Junior Nurse, Health Inspector, Inspector, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician, Laboratory Assistant, ECG Technician, Assistant Hospital, Nurse and Nursing Orderly. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by email on or before 20 May 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 20 May 2020
Pune Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 1105 Posts
- Medical Officer Category 2 - 200
- Ayurvedic Medical Officer Category 2 - 100
- Health Inspector - 50
- Inspector - 50
- Junior Nurse - 150
- Staff Nurse - 150
- Pharmacist - 25
- Laboratory Technician - 50
- Laboratory Assistant - 50
- ECG Technician - 30
- Assistant Hospital -50
- Aaya -100
- Nursing Orderly - 100
Eligibility Criteria for Nurse, MO and Other Posts
- Medical Officer Category 2 - MBBS
- Ayurvedic Medical Officer Category 2 - BAMS
- Inspector - SSC and Certficate
- Junior Nurse - HSC in Science and GNM
- Staff Nurse - ANM
- Pharmacist - 12th in Science with D. Pharma / B. Pharma
- Laboratory Technician - Graduate in Science and DMLT
- Assistant Hospital - 10th class passed
- Aaya -8th class passed
- Nursing Orderly - 10th class passed
For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below
Age Limit:
38 Years to 43 Years
Salary:
- Medical Officer - Rs.60000
- Ayurvedic Medical Officer - Rs.40000
- Health Inspector - Rs.22349
- Inspector - Rs.22349
- Junior Nurse, Staff Nurse - Rs.19,250
- Pharmacist - Rs.22349
- Laboratory Technician - Rs.22349
- Laboratory Assistant Rs.18,250
- ECG Technician - Rs.22349
- Assistant Hospital - Rs.18,250
- Aaya - Rs.16,250
- Nursing Orderly - Rs.16,250
How to Apply for Pune Municipal Corporation Nurse, MO and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates apply can send the application by email to mohcontract@punecorporation.org on or before 20 May 2020
Pune Municipal Corporation Recruitment Notification PDF