PNRC Result 2026 OUT at pnrconline.in; Direct Link to Download GNM, ANM Marks PDF
Punjab Nurses Registration Council Result 2026: Punjab Nurses Registration Council has announced 1st year and 2nd year results for GNM, ANM and post-basic diploma courses for the exam held in April/May 2026. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the PNRC result.
Key Points
- PNRC declared ANM, GNM, and NPME results for exams held in April-May 2026.
- Supplementary exam results (May 2026) were released from July 10 to July 20, 2026.
- Access results online at pnrconline.in by entering your registration number.
PNRC Result 2026: Punjab Nurses Registration Council has declared the PNRC results for various ANM, GNM and NPME courses for the exams held in April-May 2026. The council recently released the ANM 1st and 2nd year results and GNM 2nd and 3rd year results for supplementary exams. PNRC ANM and GNM results have been released online on the official website: pnrconline.in. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their PNRC results using the direct link provided below. To download the PNRC ANM GNM result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number.
PNRC GNM Results 2026
As per the latest update, the Punjab Nurses Registration Council released the results of the GNM and ANM courses. The students can check their Punjab Nurses Registration Council results on the official website: pnrconline.in.
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Punjab Nurses Registration Council ANM GNM Result
How to Check PNRC GNM Results?
Candidates can check their Punjab Nurses Registration Council results for ANM, GNM, post-basic diploma courses and other exams online at the official website of the council. Follow the steps below to know how to download the PNRC result PDF 2026.
Step 1: Visit the website of the council- pnrconline.in
Step 2: Go to the ‘Result’ section
Step 3: The result page will open, where you are required to select the ‘GNM’ course
Step 4: Select the course, session, show, enter the roll number, and date of birth
Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 6: Check your marks and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Download PNRC Result PDF
Check the direct link below to view and download the PNRC results for various ANM and GNM examinations. Students can easily access their PNRC results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Exam Name
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Result Date
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Result Link
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ANM 1st Year Exam Held In May 2026 (Supplementary)
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July 20, 2026
|Click here
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GNM 2nd Year Exam Held In May 2026 (Supplementary)
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July 17, 2026
|Click here
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ANM 2nd Year Exam Held In May 2026 (Supplementary)
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July 13, 2026
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GNM 3rd Year Exam Held In May 2026 (Supplementary)
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July 10, 2026
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NPME Exam Held In April 2026
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June 16, 2026
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ANM 1st Year Exam Held In April-May 2026 (Annual)
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March 10, 2026
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ANM 1st Year Exam Held In April-May 2026 (Annual)
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March 10, 2026
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GNM 2nd Year Exam Held In April-May 2026 (Annual)
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February 23, 2026
|Click here
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NPME Exam Held In April-May 2026
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February 19, 2026
|Click here
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ANM 2nd Year Exam Held In April-May 2026 (Annual)
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February 10, 2026
|Click here
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GNM 3rd Year Exam Held In April-May 2026 (Annual)
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February 04, 2026
|Click here
Details Mentioned on PNRC GNM Result 2026
The Punjab Nurses Registration Council has released the PNRC result 2026 marksheet on its official website. After downloading your Punjab Nurses Registration Council Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The PNRC Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Course/Subject Code
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Course/Subject Name
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
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