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PNRC Result 2026 OUT at pnrconline.in; Direct Link to Download GNM, ANM Marks PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 17:25 IST

Punjab Nurses Registration Council Result 2026: Punjab Nurses Registration Council has announced 1st year and 2nd year results for GNM, ANM and post-basic diploma courses for the exam held in April/May 2026. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the PNRC result.

PNRC Result 2026 OUT at pnrconline.in; Direct Link to Download GNM, ANM Marks PDF
PNRC Result 2026 OUT at pnrconline.in; Direct Link to Download GNM, ANM Marks PDF

Key Points

  • PNRC declared ANM, GNM, and NPME results for exams held in April-May 2026.
  • Supplementary exam results (May 2026) were released from July 10 to July 20, 2026.
  • Access results online at pnrconline.in by entering your registration number.

PNRC Result 2026: Punjab Nurses Registration Council has declared the PNRC results for various ANM, GNM and NPME courses for the exams held in April-May 2026. The council recently released the ANM 1st and 2nd year results and GNM 2nd and 3rd year results for supplementary exams. PNRC ANM and GNM results have been released online on the official website: pnrconline.in. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their PNRC results using the direct link provided below. To download the PNRC ANM GNM result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. 

PNRC GNM Results 2026

As per the latest update, the Punjab Nurses Registration Council released the results of the GNM and ANM courses. The students can check their Punjab Nurses Registration Council results on the official website: pnrconline.in.

Punjab Nurses Registration Council ANM GNM Result

Direct Link

How to Check PNRC GNM Results?

Candidates can check their Punjab Nurses Registration Council results for ANM, GNM, post-basic diploma courses and other exams online at the official website of the council. Follow the steps below to know how to download the PNRC result PDF 2026.

Step 1: Visit the website of the council- pnrconline.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Result’ section

Step 3: The result page will open, where you are required to select the  ‘GNM’ course

Step 4: Select the course, session, show, enter the roll number, and date of birth

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Check your marks and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download PNRC Result PDF

Check the direct link below to view and download the PNRC results for various ANM and GNM examinations. Students can easily access their PNRC results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Exam Name

Result Date

Result Link

ANM 1st Year Exam Held In May 2026 (Supplementary)

July 20, 2026

 Click here 

GNM 2nd Year Exam Held In May 2026 (Supplementary)

July 17, 2026

 Click here 

ANM 2nd Year Exam Held In May 2026 (Supplementary)

July 13, 2026

Click here

GNM 3rd Year Exam Held In May 2026 (Supplementary)

July 10, 2026

Click here

NPME Exam Held In April 2026

June 16, 2026

Click here

ANM 1st Year Exam Held In April-May 2026 (Annual)

March 10, 2026

Click here

ANM 1st Year Exam Held In April-May 2026 (Annual)

March 10, 2026

Click here

GNM 2nd Year Exam Held In April-May 2026 (Annual)

February 23, 2026

 Click here

NPME Exam Held In April-May 2026

February 19, 2026

 Click here

ANM 2nd Year Exam Held In April-May 2026 (Annual)

February 10, 2026

 Click here

GNM 3rd Year Exam Held In April-May 2026 (Annual)

February 04, 2026

 Click here

Details Mentioned on PNRC GNM Result 2026

The Punjab Nurses Registration Council has released the PNRC result 2026 marksheet on its official website. After downloading your Punjab Nurses Registration Council Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The PNRC Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Enter your Blink text here...

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Feb 24, 2026, 17:23 IST

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FAQs

  • When will the PNRC GNM Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The PNRC GNM 3rd year supplementary result 2026 has been announced. The Punjab Nurses Registration Council, released it online on its official website.
  • Where can I check the PNRC Result 2026?
    +
    You can check your PNRC Result on the official PNRC website. Enter your login details, such as your confirmation number and date of birth, to view your scorecard.
  • What details are needed to check the PNRC GNM 3rd year result?
    +
    You will usually need your Roll Number and Date of Birth to log in and download your PNRC GNM 3rd year result.

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