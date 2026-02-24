PNRC Result 2026 OUT at pnrconline.in; Direct Link to Download GNM, ANM Marks PDF

As per the latest update, the Punjab Nurses Registration Council released the results of the GNM and ANM courses. The students can check their Punjab Nurses Registration Council results on the official website: pnrconline.in.

PNRC Result 2026: Punjab Nurses Registration Council has declared the PNRC results for various ANM, GNM and NPME courses for the exams held in April-May 2026. The council recently released the ANM 1st and 2nd year results and GNM 2nd and 3rd year results for supplementary exams. PNRC ANM and GNM results have been released online on the official website: pnrconline.in. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their PNRC results using the direct link provided below. To download the PNRC ANM GNM result PDF , candidates need to enter their registration number.

Punjab Nurses Registration Council ANM GNM Result Direct Link

How to Check PNRC GNM Results?

Candidates can check their Punjab Nurses Registration Council results for ANM, GNM, post-basic diploma courses and other exams online at the official website of the council. Follow the steps below to know how to download the PNRC result PDF 2026.

Step 1: Visit the website of the council- pnrconline.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Result’ section

Step 3: The result page will open, where you are required to select the ‘GNM’ course

Step 4: Select the course, session, show, enter the roll number, and date of birth

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Check your marks and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download PNRC Result PDF

Check the direct link below to view and download the PNRC results for various ANM and GNM examinations. Students can easily access their PNRC results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.