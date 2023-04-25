Powergrid Admit Card 2023 OUT ATpowergrid.in: Download PGCIL Diploma Trainee Call Letter Here

Powergrid has uploaded the admit card for the Computer Based Test for the recruitment of Diploma Trainee in POWERGRID is scheduled on 5th May 2023(Friday).

Powergrid Admit Card 2023 Download: Powergrid has uploaded the admit card for the Computer Based Test for the recruitment of Diploma Trainee in POWERGRID is scheduled on 5th May 2023 (Friday). Candidates can download PGCIL Admit Card from the official website i.e. powergrid.in.

Powergrid Admit Card Download Link

How to Download Powergrid Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Powergrid

Step 2: CLick on ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD'

Step 3: Enter your registration date and password

Step 4: Download Powergrif Diploma Trainee Admit Card