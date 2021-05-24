Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2021 for Diploma Trainee Posts, Apply Online @powergridindia.com

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2021 Notification: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, has published a notification for recruitment of Diploma Trainee for Northern Region Transmission System-I. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Powergrid Northern Recruitment 2021 from 24 May to 15 June 2021 on official website powergridindia.com.

PGCIL Powergrid Important Dates

Starting date of online submission of applications and online payment of application fees - 24 May 2021 (10:00 A.M.) Last date of online submission of applications and online payment of application fees - 15 June 2021 (23:59 Hrs) Date of Written Test (Computer Based Test) - Will be notified separately on the website

PGCIL Powergrid Vacancy Details

Diploma Trainee (Electrical) - 30 Diploma Trainee (Civil) - 5

PGCIL Powergrid Diploma Trainee Salary:

Stipend during training period - Rs. 27500/- pm Designation & Level on successful completion of training period - Junior Engineer Gr-IV at S1 level in Supervisory category Basic pay on Regularisation - Rs.25000/- in the pay-scale of Rs.25000-117500/- (IDA)

Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Powergrid Diploma Trainee Posts

Educational Qualification:

Diploma Trainee (Electrical) - Full Time Regular 3 Years Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical)from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with minimum 70% marks for General / OBC(NCL) / EWS candidates and pass marks for SC/ST/PWD. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E/M.Tech/M.E etc with or without Diploma is not allowed Diploma Trainee (Civil) - Full Time Regular 3 Years Diploma in Civil Engineering from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with minimum 70% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS/ ST candidates and pass marks for SC candidates. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E/M.Tech/M.E etc with or without Diploma is not allowed

PGCIL Powergrid Diploma Trainee Age Limit:

27 years for General/EWS 30 years for OBC(NCL) 32 years for SC/ST

Selection Criteria for PGCIL Powergrid Diploma Trainee Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test/Computer Based Test only.The test will be conducted at Delhi, Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Dehradun (Uttarakhand)

How to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid Diploma Trainee Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates may submit their application through careers section of POWERGRID website by logging on to http://www.powergridindia.com from 24 May to 15 June 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 300/-