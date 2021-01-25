PPSC CCE Admit Card 2021: Punjab Civil Service Exam on 13 Feb, Check Call Letter Updates @ppsc.gov.in

PPSC CCE Admit Card 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will release the admit card of Civil Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2020 on its official website - ppsc.gov.in. As per the official website "Link to download admit card will be uploaded soon on the website (www.ppsc.gov.in) of the Punjab Public Service Commission". Candidates can check the admit card updates and download PPSC CCE Admit Card through the link below

PPSC Civil Service Admit Card Download Link Updates

PPSC CCE Exam is scheduled to be held on 13 February 2021 (Sunday) at various examination centres to be set up across various cities of Punjab as follow:

PPSC CCE Exam Pattern

Paper Exam Date and Time No of Questions Marks for each Questions Total Marks General Studies 13 February 2021 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon 100 2 200 Civil Services Aptitude Test

(CSAT) 13 February 2021 from 03.00 PM to 05.00 PM 80 2.5 200

The question paper shall be bilingual and shall be printed in English (Roman script) and Punjabi (Gurumukhi script) except for questions where candidates’ proficiency in language is to be tested

The candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam shall be called for Punjab Civil Service Mains Exam of 1500 Marks

The recruitment is being done to fill 85 vacancies of Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tehsildar, Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Officer, Block Development & Panchayat Officers, Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, Labour and Conciliation Officer Employment Generation and Training Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Grade-II)/District Probation Officer (Jails).