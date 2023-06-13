Prabhanjan J and Bora Varun Chakravarthi NEET 2023 Toppers: Know All About NEET UG AIR 1 Rank from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

NTA has declared the results of NEET UG exam today, June 13, 2023, in online mode. Along with the announcement of the results, the testing agency has also released the name of the toppers. Check details here

Prabhanjan J and Bora Varun Chakravarthi NEET UG Toppers 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET Undergraduate results 2023 today, on June 13, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in, Along with the announcement of the results, the testing agency also released the toppers list, cutoffs, percentile ranks, and other important details in the NEET 2023 result pdf.

This year's NEET UG toppers are Prabhanjan J (Tamil Nadu) and Bora Varun Chakravarthi (Andhra Pradesh) of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2023. Both have secured 720/720 marks (99.999901 percentile).

Check NEET 2023 Topper’s Profile and Details

NEET 2023 AIR 1 Prabhanjan J

NEET 2023 Rank 1 - Prabhanjan J Name Prabhanjan J Gender Male Category General NEET UG AIR Rank 1 NEET UG Roll Number 4101200189 Marks 720 Percentile Score 99.999901

9 Belongs from Tamil Nadu

NEET 2023 AIR 1 Bora Varun Chakravarthi

NEET 2023 Rank 1 - Bora Varun Chakravarthi Name Bora Varun Chakravarthi Gender Male Category OBC- NCL (Central List)

NEET UG AIR Rank 1 NEET UG Roll Number 1205120175 Marks 720 Percentile 99.999901

9 Belongs from Andhra Pradesh

NEET 2023 AIR 3 KAUSTAV BAURI

NEET 2023 Rank 3 - KAUSTAV BAURI Name KAUSTAV BAURI Gender Male Category SC NEET UG AIR Rank 3 NEET UG Roll Number 4101050478 Marks scored 716 Percentile 99.999852

8 Belongs from Tamil Nadu

NEET UG Result 2023: Gender-wise number of candidates registered, appeared and qualified in 2022 and 2023

Gender NEET(UG)-2022 NEET(UG)-2023 Registered Appeared Qualified Registered Appeared Qualified Male 807538 763545 429160 902936 881967 490374 Female 1064794 1001015 563902 1184513 1156618 655599 Transgender 11 11 7 13 11 3 Total 1872343 1764571 993069 2087462 2038596 1145976

NEET 2023 Result Statistics: UP has the most number of qualified NEET applicants

Uttar Pradesh: 1,39,961

Maharashtra: 1,31,008

Rajasthan: 1,00,316

Tamil Nadu: 78,693

Kerala: 75,362

Karnataka: 75,248

NEET Results 2023: Category-wise candidates qualified

As per the released data, a total of 11,45,976 candidates have qualified. Highest from Uttar Pradesh (139961) followed by Maharashtra (131008).