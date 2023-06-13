Prabhanjan J and Bora Varun Chakravarthi NEET 2023 Toppers: Know All About NEET UG AIR 1 Rank from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

NTA has declared the results of NEET UG exam today, June 13, 2023, in online mode. Along with the announcement of the results, the testing agency has also released the name of the toppers. Check details here

NEET UG Toppers 2023
Prabhanjan J and Bora Varun Chakravarthi NEET UG Toppers 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET Undergraduate results 2023 today, on June 13, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in, Along with the announcement of the results, the testing agency also released the toppers list, cutoffs, percentile ranks, and other important details in the NEET 2023 result pdf. 

This year's NEET UG toppers are Prabhanjan J (Tamil Nadu) and Bora Varun Chakravarthi (Andhra Pradesh) of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2023. Both have secured 720/720 marks (99.999901 percentile).

Check NEET 2023 Topper’s Profile and Details

NEET 2023 AIR 1 Prabhanjan J

NEET 2023 Rank 1 - Prabhanjan J

Name

Prabhanjan J

Gender

Male

Category

General

NEET UG AIR Rank 

1

NEET UG Roll Number

 4101200189

Marks

720

Percentile Score

99.999901
Belongs from

Tamil Nadu

NEET 2023 AIR 1 Bora Varun Chakravarthi

NEET 2023 Rank 1 - Bora Varun Chakravarthi

Name

Bora Varun Chakravarthi

Gender

Male

Category

OBC- NCL (Central List)

NEET UG AIR Rank 

1

NEET UG Roll Number

 1205120175

Marks

 720

Percentile

 99.999901
Belongs from

Andhra Pradesh

NEET 2023 AIR 3 KAUSTAV BAURI

NEET 2023 Rank 3 - KAUSTAV BAURI

Name

KAUSTAV BAURI

Gender

Male

Category

SC

NEET UG AIR Rank 

3

NEET UG Roll Number

 4101050478

Marks scored

 716

Percentile

 99.999852
Belongs from

Tamil Nadu

NEET UG Result 2023: Gender-wise number of candidates registered, appeared and qualified in 2022 and 2023

Gender

NEET(UG)-2022

NEET(UG)-2023

Registered

Appeared

Qualified

Registered

Appeared

Qualified

Male

807538

763545

429160

902936

881967

490374

Female

1064794

1001015

563902

1184513

1156618

655599

Transgender

11

11

7

13

11

3

Total

1872343

1764571

993069

2087462

2038596

1145976

NEET 2023 Result Statistics: UP has the most number of qualified NEET applicants

  • Uttar Pradesh: 1,39,961
  • Maharashtra: 1,31,008
  • Rajasthan: 1,00,316
  • Tamil Nadu: 78,693
  • Kerala: 75,362
  • Karnataka: 75,248

NEET Results 2023: Category-wise candidates qualified

As per the released data, a total of 11,45,976 candidates have qualified. Highest from Uttar Pradesh (139961) followed by Maharashtra (131008). 

Category 

Qualified

General

312405

OBC

525194

SC

153674

ST

56381

EWS

98322

Statistics of male candidates in NEET 2023

This year, a total of 9,02,936 male candidates registered for the NEET UG 2023, of which 8,81,967 appeared in the medical entrance test and of them, 4,90,374 have qualified.

Overview

Number of candidates 

Registered

902936

Appeared

881967

Passed

490374

