Prabhanjan J and Bora Varun Chakravarthi NEET 2023 Toppers: Know All About NEET UG AIR 1 Rank from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

Prabhanjan J and Bora Varun Chakravarthi NEET UG Toppers 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET Undergraduate results 2023 today, on June 13, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in, Along with the announcement of the results, the testing agency also released the toppers list, cutoffs, percentile ranks, and other important details in the NEET 2023 result pdf.
This year's NEET UG toppers are Prabhanjan J (Tamil Nadu) and Bora Varun Chakravarthi (Andhra Pradesh) of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2023. Both have secured 720/720 marks (99.999901 percentile).
Check NEET 2023 Topper’s Profile and Details
NEET 2023 AIR 1 Prabhanjan J
|
NEET 2023 Rank 1 - Prabhanjan J
|
Name
|
Prabhanjan J
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Category
|
General
|
NEET UG AIR Rank
|
1
|
NEET UG Roll Number
|4101200189
|
Marks
|
720
|
Percentile Score
|
99.999901
|
Belongs from
|
Tamil Nadu
NEET 2023 AIR 1 Bora Varun Chakravarthi
|
NEET 2023 Rank 1 - Bora Varun Chakravarthi
|
Name
|
Bora Varun Chakravarthi
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Category
|
OBC- NCL (Central List)
|
NEET UG AIR Rank
|
1
|
NEET UG Roll Number
|1205120175
|
Marks
|720
|
Percentile
|99.999901
9
|
Belongs from
|
Andhra Pradesh
NEET 2023 AIR 3 KAUSTAV BAURI
|
NEET 2023 Rank 3 - KAUSTAV BAURI
|
Name
|
KAUSTAV BAURI
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Category
|
SC
|
NEET UG AIR Rank
|
3
|
NEET UG Roll Number
|4101050478
|
Marks scored
|716
|
Percentile
|99.999852
8
|
Belongs from
|
Tamil Nadu
NEET UG Result 2023: Gender-wise number of candidates registered, appeared and qualified in 2022 and 2023
|
Gender
|
NEET(UG)-2022
|
NEET(UG)-2023
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Qualified
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Qualified
|
Male
|
807538
|
763545
|
429160
|
902936
|
881967
|
490374
|
Female
|
1064794
|
1001015
|
563902
|
1184513
|
1156618
|
655599
|
Transgender
|
11
|
11
|
7
|
13
|
11
|
3
|
Total
|
1872343
|
1764571
|
993069
|
2087462
|
2038596
|
1145976
NEET 2023 Result Statistics: UP has the most number of qualified NEET applicants
- Uttar Pradesh: 1,39,961
- Maharashtra: 1,31,008
- Rajasthan: 1,00,316
- Tamil Nadu: 78,693
- Kerala: 75,362
- Karnataka: 75,248
NEET Results 2023: Category-wise candidates qualified
As per the released data, a total of 11,45,976 candidates have qualified. Highest from Uttar Pradesh (139961) followed by Maharashtra (131008).
|
Category
|
Qualified
|
General
|
312405
|
OBC
|
525194
|
SC
|
153674
|
ST
|
56381
|
EWS
|
98322
Statistics of male candidates in NEET 2023
This year, a total of 9,02,936 male candidates registered for the NEET UG 2023, of which 8,81,967 appeared in the medical entrance test and of them, 4,90,374 have qualified.
|
Overview
|
Number of candidates
|
Registered
|
902936
|
Appeared
|
881967
|
Passed
|
490374
