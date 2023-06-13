neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in 2023 Result: Direct Link to Check NEET Result and Download Score Card and Marks

NEET UG Result 2023: NTA will release the NEET undergraduate result today, June 13, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have given the medical entrance test can get the list of official websites to check the NTA NEET results using their registration number and other details. Check details here

NTA NEET UG Result 2023: The National Eligibility-Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) result 2023 will be released today, i.e. June 13, in online mode. Once released, medical aspirants who have appeared for the NEET UG exam 2023 can check and download their results and scorecard from the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates would need to enter the NEET 2023 exam login credentials that include their roll number, date of birth and security pin to get their scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in

NTA concluded the NEET 2023 exam in pen and paper-based mode on May 7 from 2 to 5.20 PM with a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes. A total of 20,87,449 candidates had appeared for the exam at 4,097 different test centres that are located in 499 cities across the country that includes 14 cities from abroad.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage in NTA NEET 2022 exam was recorded at 56.28%. A total of 17,64,571 candidates appeared in the NEET exam, out of which 9,93,069 candidates qualified.

NEET UG 2023 Result Date

Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET exam in the table below:

Events Dates NEET 2023 exam May 7, 2023 NEET 2023 Manipur exam date 2023 June 6, 2023 NEET Answer Key 2023 (provisional) June 4, 2023 Last date to challenge the NEET answer key June 6, 2023, up to 11:50 PM NEET 2023 final answer key date June 13, 2023 (Expected) NEET result 2023 date June 13, 2023 (Expected)

NEET Result 2023 Direct Link to Download Scorecard

The direct result link to check the NEET UG 2023 score card is now available on NTA's official websites. Candidates can check the list of websites that are mentioned below to check and download their NEET scorecards for this year.

neet.nta.nic.in ntaresults.nic.in nta.ac.in

NEET UG Result 2023: How to check

To check and download the NEET result 2023 online, candidates can follow the below-given steps:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "View NEET UG 2023 Result" tab

Step 3: A new result login window for NEET UG result 2023 will appear

Step 4: Provide the necessary details, including your roll number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 5: Click the submit button to proceed

Step 6: The NEET UG result cum scorecard 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Verify all the details on the NEET UG score card and print a hard copy for future reference

NEET UG Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates can check the detailed exam pattern of NEET UG exam 2023 in the table given below:

Subjects Sections Number of questions Section-wise marks Physics Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Chemistry Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Botany Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Zoology Section A 35 140 Section B 15 40 Total Marks 720

