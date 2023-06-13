NEET Result 2023 and Final Answer Key to be released Today at NTA Official website neet.nta.nic.in

NTA will release the NEET UG result on June 13 for over 20 lakh candidates soon in online mode. Once released, candidates can check and download their scorecards at neet.nta.nic.in. Check details here

NEET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the NEET 2023 result today, on June 13 on its official website - neet.nta.nic.in. NTA will announce NEET UG results for a total of 20.87 lakh candidates who have appeared in the pen and paper-based exam held on May 7 at 4,097 different exam centres that are located in 499 cities across the country including 14 cities from abroad.

According to the latest updates, the National Testing Agency released the provisional answer key of the NEET UG exam on June 11, 2023, which was conducted separately for the Manipur candidates on the request of the State Government of Manipur in the wake of the law-and-order situation on June 6, 2023. Whereas the answer key objection window was closed on June 12 at 4 pm.

NTA conducted the NEET UG exam in Manipur for 8753 candidates at 34 centres located in 11 cities including Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima/Dimapur (Nagaland), Shillong (Meghalaya), Guwahati (Assam), Jorhat (Assam), Silchar (Assam), Kolkata (West Bengal), Delhi, Bengaluru (Karnataka), Imphal (Manipur).

To download the scorecards, candidates need to enter the required login credentials including roll number, date of birth and security pin in the result login window. Along with the announcement of the results, NTA will also release the category-wise cutoff marks, percentile ranks and names of all India toppers and merit lists. As per the media updates, it is expected that the NTA officials will announce the NEET result and score card by today, June 13, 2023. However, there’s no official confirmation regarding the announcement of the results.

NEET UG Result Date 2023

Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET UG entrance exam in the table given below:

Events Dates NEET UG exam May 7, 2023 NEET UG Manipur exam date June 6, 2023 NEET answer key (provisional) June 4, 2023 Last date to challenge the NEET answer key June 6, 2023, up to 11:50 PM Last date to challenge the provisional answer key for Manipur candidates June 12, 2023, till 4 pm NEET final answer key date June 13, 2023 (Expected) NEET result date June 13, 2023 (Expected) NEET result announcement time 10 PM (Expected)

What is the NEET UG Result 2023 Release Date and Time?

As per the media updates, it is expected that the NEET 2023 result will be announced on June 13, 2023. However, the NTA has not confirmed the NEET result date and time. As per the past year's trends, NEET results are announced within 30 days from the date of exam. However, in the last three years, the NEET result was delayed as the entrance exam was conducted late due to COVID-19.

List of Official websites to check NEET UG Result 2023

The NEET UG result can be accessed in online mode, once released. Candidates can visit the list of websites given below to download their respective scorecards.

neet.nta.nic.in.

ntaresults.nic.in.

nta.ac.in.

NEET UG Result 2023: neet nta nic in Official website

The NEET Undergraduate (UG) results for the academic year 2023 will be hosted on the official website of NTA NEET- neet.nta.nic.in. Check the image of NTA NEET's official website given below:

How to Download NEET UG score card 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to check and download the NEET UG scorecards from the official portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check NEET UG 2023 Result available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, a new result login window for NEET UG result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details such as roll number, date of birth, and security pin in the provided space

Step 5: Click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 6: The NEET UG scorecard 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Go through all the details on the NEET UG score card and print a hard copy for future use

NEET UG 2023 Marking Scheme

Candidates can check the marking scheme of NEET 2023 mentioned below to know how the marks will be allotted by the NTA officials after the completion of the exam.

Correct Answer Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered No mark (0)

Candidates can use the formula given below to know how to calculate NEET UG scores.

Formula: NEET marks = 4 X total correct answers - 1 X total incorrect answers

NEET UG: Previous Year’s Cutoff Marks

Candidates can check the previous year’s and NEET cut off 2023 marks of the medical entrance exam in the table mentioned below: