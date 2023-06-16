PSEB Class 11 General English Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

Punjab Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24: Check the General English Syllabus of PSEB Class 11 for the 2023-24 session here. Check and download the syllabus in PDF as well.

Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24 PSEB: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)’s General English Syllabus for Class 11 for the current academic session, 2023-24 is provided here. Check the complete PSEB Class 11 English Syllabus here to know the section-wise details of the new curriculum. You will get to know the prescribed list of topics for English Grammar and Literature you need to cover throughout the current academic session. It also reveals the marks allotment scheme for the annual examination. Additionally, with the PSEB Class 11 Syllabus of English, students will also get to know the details of internal assessment and design of question paper for PSEB Class 11 English Exam 2023-24.

Check and download the complete syllabus below.

PSEB Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24

Assessment Scheme for PSEB Class 12 English will be as follows:

Theory Paper 80 marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

The PSEB Class 11 English question paper in PSEB Board Exam 2024 will be for 80 marks. Students will be allowed to complete their paper within a time limit of 3 hours.

SECTION A

LESSONS FOR INTENSIVE STUDY

1. Gender Bias

2. The Portrait of a Lady

3. Liberty and Discipline

4. A President Speaks

5. The Earth is not Ours

6. Let’s Not Forget the Martyrs

7. Water- A True Elixir 8. No Time for Fear

SECTION B

POETRY

1. Lines Written in Early Spring

2. Mother’s Day

3. Upagupta

4. Confessions of A Born Spectator forever

5. The Little Black Boy

6. A Thing of Beauty is a Joy For Ever

SECTION C

LESSONS FOR EXTENSIVE STUDY

1. An Astrologer’s Day

2. The Tiger in the Tunnel

3. Sparrows

4. The Model Millionaire

5. The Panch Parmeshwar

6. The Peasant’s Bread

SECTION D

WRITING SKILLS, GRAMMAR & TRANSLATION

a. Preposition

b. Determiners

c. Use of the same word as noun, verb and adjective

d. Modals

e. Tenses

f. Removal and use of too

g. Voice

h. Narration

Composition

a. Note Making

b. Message Writing

c. Notice Writing

d. Advertisement Writing

e. Letter Writing (only social and personal)

The books prescribed & published by the Punjab School Education Board.

1. (General English XI) A Panorama of Life

2. English Grammar and Composition for XI and XII

Translation from English to Hindi/Punjabi and Translation from Hindi/ Punjabi to English.

(From Chapter 18 The Art of Translation given in the book English Grammar And Composition for XI and XII)

Note:- Following two lessons & one poem have been deleted from the syllabus from academic session 2020-21 onwards.

1. Of Studies

2. The First Atom Bomb

3. Television

