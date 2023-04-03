PSTET Answer Key 2023 OUT at pstet2023.org: Download Question Paper PDF Here

PSTET Answer Key 2023 has been released at pstet2023.org. Check Direct Link to Download Punjab TET Answer Key and Question Paper PDF Here

PSTET Answer Key 2023 has been released on 03 April 2023. The candidates can download Punjab TET Answer Key and Question Paper from the official website i.e. pstet2023.org. They can also send their feedback/Objections regarding the Answer key of Paper 1, if any. A link (Ans. Key Feedback) for this purpose has been provided in the login area of the candidate.

PSTET Answer Key along with PSTET Question Paper PDF and PSTET Answer Key Objection Link are provided in this article. The answer key is available for Code A, Code B Code C and Code -D.

PSTET Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objection ?



The candidates can also raise objections through online mode. They are required to login into the link provided on the homepage. However, they can also click on link given against the answer key above. It is to be noted that the objection should be submitted by April 6, 2023 up to 5 PM.

How to Download PSTET Answer Key 2023 ?

The steps to download Punjab TET Answer Key 2023 are provided in this article for the reference of the candidates:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (pstet2023.org).

Step 2: Go to ‘Click here to view’ given against ‘The answer Key of Paper I of PSTET 2023 has been uploaded.’

Step 3: Download Punjab TET Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Check Answers