Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021: 445 Vacancies Notified for Stenographer Posts

Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021: High Court of Punjab and Haryana (S.S.S.C.) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade-III in the Subordinate Courts of Punjab and Haryana. The applications are filling through online mode from today onwards. i.e. 18 August 2021 at sssc.gov.in. All candidates holding the required qualification and experience are advised to submit their applications on or before 7 September till 11:59 PM.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 445 vacancies of Stenographer Grade 2 out of which 162 vacancies are for Haryana and 283 are for Punjab. The candidates will have to qualify for the English Shorthand Test and its Transcription at the speed of 80 W.P.M. and 20 W.P.M. respectively. The candidates will also have to qualify for a Computer Proficiency Test for the appointment to this recruitment. The candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 18 August 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 7 September 2021

Exam Date: November/December 2021

Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total Posts for Stenographer Grade-III in the Subordinate Courts of Punjab and Haryana - 445 Posts

Haryana - 162 Posts

Punjab -283 Posts

Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The applicant should possess a degree of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or equivalent thereto from a recognized university and must have proficiency in the operation of computers. He/she should have passed the matriculation examination with Hindi as one of the subjects.

Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 17 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here (Haryana)

Download Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification (Punjab)

Online Application Link (Haryana)

Online Application Link (Punjab)

Official Website

Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The candidates will have to qualify for the English Shorthand Test and its Transcription at the speed of 80 W.P.M. and 20 W.P.M. respectively. The candidates will also have to qualify for a Computer Proficiency Test.

How to apply for Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 September 2021. Candidates are strictly directed to check whether their Final Online application Status is Completed or Pending by login on the link i.e. http://www.sssc.gov.in/candidatefinalsubmithr.aspx, after completion of online Registration. No TA/DA shall be paid to the applicants for appearing in the exam and checking of original testimonials/interaction.

Punjab & Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021 Application Fee