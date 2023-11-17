PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Business Studies Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Business Studies Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: Sample papers or model papers are an important part of exam preparation. This helps students know the exam paper pattern and question format. Check and download the PSEB Class 12 Business Studies model paper 2023–24.

Get direct link to download Class 12 Business Studies sample paper PDF for Punjab Board

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Business Studies Model Test Paper 2024: The Punjab School Education Board has released the model papers for all the board classes that include 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th. The reason behind the release of sample papers is to help students learn about the recent framework of question papers and questions that students will face in their final board exams.

Business studies is one of the subjects for commerce and humanities students that requires a lot of practice and preparation. Thus, the PSEB Class 12 Business Study sample paper 2024 is provided here. Students can check important highlights, instructions, and questions related to the Punjab Board Class 12 Business Studies model test paper 2024. Download the PSEB Class 12 BS sample paper, PDF 2024.

Read: PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

PSEB Class 12 Business Studies Model Test Paper 2024: Highlights

The important highlights related to the Punjab Board Class 12 Business Studies model paper are mentioned in the table below as highlights.

Paper Name Business Studies (Theory) Total Marks 80 Total Time 3 Hours Academic Year 2023-24 Board PSEB (Punjab School Education Board) Class 12th Regular Total Number of Questions 23 Sections Section A has Question No. 1 which has 30 sub-parts (i) to (xxx) carrying 1 mark each. This question includes true or false / multiple choice type questions / questions with one word to one sentence answer and fill in the blanks (with two options regarding fill ups). Answer to the questions with one word or one sentence answer should be given in 1-15 words. Section B has Question No. 2 to 16. All question are compulsory and each question carries 2 marks. Answer to each question should be given in 5-10 lines. Section C has Question No. 17 to 23. Do any 5 questions out of 7 questions and each question carries 4 marks. Answer to each question should be given in 15-20 lines.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Business Studies Model Test Paper 2024

Section-A

Note : All the questions are compulsory.

(1) (i) Management is an amalgam of science and art. (True/False)

(ii) At which level of management, are the policies formulated?

(a) Top Level Management

(b) Middle Level Management

(c) Lower Level Management

(d) At All the Levels of Management

(iii) How many principles of management has Henry Fayol given?

(iv) Principle of ……………… promotes specialization in the organisation.

(Division of Work/Division of Responsibility)

(v) Scientific management is the adoption of scientific methods in place of traditional methods.

(True/False)

(vi) When was New Economic Policy introduced in India?

(a) Feb. 1990

(b) July 1991

(c) Aug. 1992

(d) Jan. 1991

(vii) What is demonetisation ?

(viii) ……………….. is thinking before doing. (Directing/Planning)

(ix) Planning is done only in the beginning of the process of management. (True/False)

(x) Which type of organisation has no written rules and regulations?

(a) Formal organisation

(b) Informal organisation

(c) Both (a) and (b)

(d) None of these

(xi) What is span of control?

(xii) The concept of ………… helps to grant authority to subordinates. (Delegation/Gang Plank)

(xiii) Recruitment is a positive process, whereas selection is a negative process. (True/False)

(xiv) Which of the following is not an internal source of recruitment?

(a) Labour contractor

(b) Promotion

(c) Transfer

(d) None of these

(xv) Name the process of guiding and giving instructions to the employees.

(xvi) Negative motivation is based on the fear of use of ………………… . (Authority/Affection)

(xvii) Order is an example of upward communication. (True/False)

.

.

.

.

To see and download the complete PSEB Class 12 Business Studies model test paper click on the link below.







Also Read: